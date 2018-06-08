The Foxer

wordchain

Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved onto word chains. To completely defox today’s you’ll need to provide my Chief Foxer Setter with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six green italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “City named after a star of the Peninsula War” probably doesn’t refer to word #8.

1. Two Mediterranean cities bear this name
2. Weapon visible in this pic
3. Sodor resident with unusual wheel arrangement
4. Su-25 armament
5. He designed a notable WW2 Axis bomber
6. Island split by an international border
7. They play their first World Cup match a week from today
8. City named after a star of the Peninsula War
9. Enigma machine descendant
10. In the thick of it on 27-28 May 1905
11. George Harrison was one
12. Ringed in this picture
13. This chap
14. Star Wars cetacean
15. Wearers of this medal fought there
16. Beethoven symphony
17. Board game featuring time travel
18. Bijou bouquet
19. One of Rupert’s rare early war defeats
20. Species of butterfly
21. Burmese flower
22. Weapon in this FPS
23. British Army earthmover
24. Significant operator of Boeing 737s

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s collage theme: African leaders (defoxed by Gothnak)

foxerJune01sol

a. Emmerson Mnangagwa or P.W. Botha (Panzerschwein)
b. Gamal Abdel Nasser (Stugle)
c. Goodluck Jonathan (Gothnak)
d. George Weah (Artiforg, Gothnak)
e. Yoweri Museveni (mrpier, phlebas)
f. P.W. Botha (Rorschach617)
g. Admiral General Aladeen (Artiforg)
h. Jacob Zuma (mrpier, phlebas)
i. Julius Maada Bio
j. Adama Barrow (Rorschach617)
k. Kenneth Kaunda (Panzerschwein, phlebas)
l. Patrice Talon (Stugle)

39 Comments

  1. 08/06/2018 at 13:04 chuckieegg says:

    3 – Sodor is where Thomas the tank engine and friends live.

    • 08/06/2018 at 13:33 Rorschach617 says:

      The engine BoCo is bases on the BR Class 28s, they had a wheel arrangement unique to Britain and some Japanese trains.

  2. 08/06/2018 at 13:04 Gusdownnup says:

    15 – Narvik, or possibly Norway more generally.

  3. 08/06/2018 at 13:06 Gothnak says:

    7 – Morocco, Iran, Portugal, Spain?

  4. 08/06/2018 at 13:20 Gothnak says:

    17. KHRONOS
    18. NOSEGAY

  5. 08/06/2018 at 13:21 Zorgulon says:

    8) Is Wellington, but Lord knows where it fits into the actual order.

  6. 08/06/2018 at 13:23 Rorschach617 says:

    Aren’t there 2 cities called Tripoli?

  7. 08/06/2018 at 13:30 Rorschach617 says:

    2) The ship in the pic is a Type 12 Frigate.

    Weapons include Limbo mortars, Oerlikon guns, Sea Cat missiles

  8. 08/06/2018 at 13:31 Zorgulon says:

    19) Is the Battle of AYLESBURY

  9. 08/06/2018 at 13:31 AFKAMC says:

    I think 4 is VIKHR, and goes between 15 and 17.

  10. 08/06/2018 at 13:32 Rorschach617 says:

    Possibles

    1) TRIPOLI
    2) LIMBO
    3) BOCO

  11. 08/06/2018 at 13:34 phlebas says:

    11. BEATLE

  12. 08/06/2018 at 13:37 Gothnak says:

    20 RYANAIR from 24?
    21 IRIS

  13. 08/06/2018 at 13:40 AFKAMC says:

    5. MARCHETTI (designed the Savoia-Marchetti SM.79) ?

  14. 08/06/2018 at 13:43 phlebas says:

    10. TSUSHIMA? Or some location or participant?
    link to en.wikipedia.org

  15. 08/06/2018 at 13:49 Matchstick says:

    The game in 22 is Oulaws but the weapons in it are
    FISTS
    PISTOL/REVOLVER
    RIFLE
    SINGLE-BARREL SHOTGUN
    DOUBLE-BARREL SHOTGUN
    SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN
    DYNAMITE
    KNIFE
    GATLING GUN
    None of which seem to fit with 21 as IRIS so does one of the Green ones need to slot in there ?

    • 08/06/2018 at 13:53 Gothnak says:

      Comment above in case you missed it :)

      IRIS probably wrong, as i assume the weapon on 22 is probably DYNAMITE or GATLING GUN.

      22 DYNAMITE would give:
      23 TERRIER
      24 EROICA – Beethoven Symphony from 16

    • 08/06/2018 at 13:53 phlebas says:

      Generally the shuffled clues are swapped with each other rather than inserted elsewhere, so I’d guess either IRIS is wrong or possibly one of these has an alternative or more specific name?

  16. 08/06/2018 at 13:59 Gothnak says:

    12. DURBAN from 8.

  17. 08/06/2018 at 14:01 Gusdownnup says:

    13 – one Stepan Bandera (link to Google Maps).

  18. 08/06/2018 at 14:05 phlebas says:

    14. ERAVANA

    A Baleen-class freighter, apparently:
    link to starwars.wikia.com

  19. 08/06/2018 at 14:06 Gothnak says:

    4. COMMA from 20. Species of butterfly.

  20. 08/06/2018 at 14:07 Gothnak says:

    Just leaves:

    8. Ringed in this picture* (COBRA?)
    9. Enigma machine descendant

  21. 08/06/2018 at 14:09 phlebas says:

    20. COMMA
    which fits at 4 between BOCO and MARCHETTI.

  22. 08/06/2018 at 14:14 Rorschach617 says:

    So…

    1) TRIPOLI
    2) LIMBO
    3) BOCO
    4) Might be COMMA link to en.wikipedia.org
    5) MARCHETTI
    6) TIMOR
    7) MOROCCO
    8) ???
    9) ???
    10) ASAHI
    11) HINDU
    12) DURBAN
    13) BANDERA
    14) ???
    15) NARVIK
    16) VIKHR
    17) KHRONOS
    18) NOSEGAY
    19) AYLESBURY
    20) RYANAIR
    21) IRRAWADDY
    22) DYNAMITE
    23) TERRIER
    24) EROICA

    That sound right so far?

Comment on this story

HTML: Allowed code: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>