Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved onto word chains. To completely defox today’s you’ll need to provide my Chief Foxer Setter with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.
A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.
Complicating things a tad are the six green italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “City named after a star of the Peninsula War” probably doesn’t refer to word #8.
1. Two Mediterranean cities bear this name
2. Weapon visible in this pic
3. Sodor resident with unusual wheel arrangement
4. Su-25 armament
5. He designed a notable WW2 Axis bomber
6. Island split by an international border
7. They play their first World Cup match a week from today
8. City named after a star of the Peninsula War
9. Enigma machine descendant
10. In the thick of it on 27-28 May 1905
11. George Harrison was one
12. Ringed in this picture
13. This chap
14. Star Wars cetacean
15. Wearers of this medal fought there
16. Beethoven symphony
17. Board game featuring time travel
18. Bijou bouquet
19. One of Rupert’s rare early war defeats
20. Species of butterfly
21. Burmese flower
22. Weapon in this FPS
23. British Army earthmover
24. Significant operator of Boeing 737s
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s collage theme: African leaders (defoxed by Gothnak)
a. Emmerson Mnangagwa or P.W. Botha (Panzerschwein)
b. Gamal Abdel Nasser (Stugle)
c. Goodluck Jonathan (Gothnak)
d. George Weah (Artiforg, Gothnak)
e. Yoweri Museveni (mrpier, phlebas)
f. P.W. Botha (Rorschach617)
g. Admiral General Aladeen (Artiforg)
h. Jacob Zuma (mrpier, phlebas)
i. Julius Maada Bio
j. Adama Barrow (Rorschach617)
k. Kenneth Kaunda (Panzerschwein, phlebas)
l. Patrice Talon (Stugle)
08/06/2018 at 13:04 chuckieegg says:
3 – Sodor is where Thomas the tank engine and friends live.
08/06/2018 at 13:33 Rorschach617 says:
The engine BoCo is bases on the BR Class 28s, they had a wheel arrangement unique to Britain and some Japanese trains.
08/06/2018 at 13:04 Gusdownnup says:
15 – Narvik, or possibly Norway more generally.
08/06/2018 at 13:06 Gothnak says:
7 – Morocco, Iran, Portugal, Spain?
08/06/2018 at 13:11 Gothnak says:
6: TIMOR
7: MOROCCO
08/06/2018 at 13:20 Gothnak says:
17. KHRONOS
18. NOSEGAY
08/06/2018 at 13:21 Zorgulon says:
8) Is Wellington, but Lord knows where it fits into the actual order.
08/06/2018 at 13:23 Rorschach617 says:
Aren’t there 2 cities called Tripoli?
08/06/2018 at 13:24 Rorschach617 says:
1 in Libya, 1 in Lebanon
08/06/2018 at 13:25 Rorschach617 says:
And 1 in Greece, whoops
08/06/2018 at 13:30 Rorschach617 says:
2) The ship in the pic is a Type 12 Frigate.
Weapons include Limbo mortars, Oerlikon guns, Sea Cat missiles
08/06/2018 at 13:31 Zorgulon says:
19) Is the Battle of AYLESBURY
08/06/2018 at 13:31 AFKAMC says:
I think 4 is VIKHR, and goes between 15 and 17.
08/06/2018 at 13:32 Rorschach617 says:
Possibles
1) TRIPOLI
2) LIMBO
3) BOCO
08/06/2018 at 13:34 phlebas says:
11. BEATLE
08/06/2018 at 13:37 Gothnak says:
20 RYANAIR from 24?
21 IRIS
08/06/2018 at 13:48 Gothnak says:
IRIS probably wrong, as i assume the weapon on 22 is probably DYNAMITE or GATLING GUN.
22 DYNAMITE would give:
23 TERRIER
24 EROICA – Beethoven Symphony from 16
08/06/2018 at 13:55 phlebas says:
Aha!
22. IRRAWADDY
leads nicely into dynamite.
08/06/2018 at 13:40 AFKAMC says:
5. MARCHETTI (designed the Savoia-Marchetti SM.79) ?
08/06/2018 at 13:43 phlebas says:
10. TSUSHIMA? Or some location or participant?
link to en.wikipedia.org
08/06/2018 at 13:54 AFKAMC says:
ASAHI? Making George Harrison a HINDU?
08/06/2018 at 14:34 AbyssUK says:
Ok stop everything 14 must be MINKE somehow..
link to earthtouchnews.com
:)
08/06/2018 at 13:49 Matchstick says:
The game in 22 is Oulaws but the weapons in it are
FISTS
PISTOL/REVOLVER
RIFLE
SINGLE-BARREL SHOTGUN
DOUBLE-BARREL SHOTGUN
SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN
DYNAMITE
KNIFE
GATLING GUN
None of which seem to fit with 21 as IRIS so does one of the Green ones need to slot in there ?
08/06/2018 at 13:53 Gothnak says:
Comment above in case you missed it :)
IRIS probably wrong, as i assume the weapon on 22 is probably DYNAMITE or GATLING GUN.
22 DYNAMITE would give:
23 TERRIER
24 EROICA – Beethoven Symphony from 16
08/06/2018 at 13:53 phlebas says:
Generally the shuffled clues are swapped with each other rather than inserted elsewhere, so I’d guess either IRIS is wrong or possibly one of these has an alternative or more specific name?
08/06/2018 at 13:59 Gothnak says:
12. DURBAN from 8.
08/06/2018 at 14:01 Gusdownnup says:
13 – one Stepan Bandera (link to Google Maps).
08/06/2018 at 14:05 phlebas says:
14. ERAVANA
A Baleen-class freighter, apparently:
link to starwars.wikia.com
08/06/2018 at 14:39 Zorgulon says:
Ah, devious!
All I could bring to mind were the flying whales (Aiwha) of Episode II
08/06/2018 at 14:06 Gothnak says:
4. COMMA from 20. Species of butterfly.
08/06/2018 at 14:07 Gothnak says:
Just leaves:
8. Ringed in this picture* (COBRA?)
9. Enigma machine descendant
08/06/2018 at 14:29 phlebas says:
9 could be RACE, to follow from COBRA:
link to cryptomuseum.com
That wouldn’t fit with ASAHI at 10 though.
08/06/2018 at 14:41 Rorschach617 says:
I honestly think COBRA is not the answer.
The missile in the pic has 2 sets of long narrow, near rectangular fins and a blunted nose cone.
The Cobra missile just had 1 set of wide rectangular fins at the base and a long sharp nose cone
link to en.wikipedia.org
08/06/2018 at 14:49 AbyssUK says:
Could it be a CONDOR ?
08/06/2018 at 15:00 Rorschach617 says:
OK, lets look at it a different way.
Lets say ASAHI is wrong, even though -HI fits well with HINDU for 11.
Ships that still fit could be the AKASHI, IKAZUCHI, NISSHIN.
Captain of the Mikasa at Tsushima: Hihajiro IJICHI.
Lets look for an encoding device that could come before these
08/06/2018 at 15:06 Rorschach617 says:
For example,
ADONIS link to en.wikipedia.org
can lead onto
NISSHIN
08/06/2018 at 15:21 AbyssUK says:
8. Copperhead – found it!
9. Adonis
10. Nissin
08/06/2018 at 14:09 phlebas says:
20. COMMA
which fits at 4 between BOCO and MARCHETTI.
08/06/2018 at 14:14 Rorschach617 says:
So…
1) TRIPOLI
2) LIMBO
3) BOCO
4) Might be COMMA link to en.wikipedia.org
5) MARCHETTI
6) TIMOR
7) MOROCCO
8) ???
9) ???
10) ASAHI
11) HINDU
12) DURBAN
13) BANDERA
14) ???
15) NARVIK
16) VIKHR
17) KHRONOS
18) NOSEGAY
19) AYLESBURY
20) RYANAIR
21) IRRAWADDY
22) DYNAMITE
23) TERRIER
24) EROICA
That sound right so far?