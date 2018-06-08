Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved onto word chains. To completely defox today’s you’ll need to provide my Chief Foxer Setter with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six green italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “City named after a star of the Peninsula War” probably doesn’t refer to word #8.

1. Two Mediterranean cities bear this name

2. Weapon visible in this pic

3. Sodor resident with unusual wheel arrangement

4. Su-25 armament

5. He designed a notable WW2 Axis bomber

6. Island split by an international border

7. They play their first World Cup match a week from today

8. City named after a star of the Peninsula War

9. Enigma machine descendant

10. In the thick of it on 27-28 May 1905

11. George Harrison was one

12. Ringed in this picture

13. This chap

14. Star Wars cetacean

15. Wearers of this medal fought there

16. Beethoven symphony

17. Board game featuring time travel

18. Bijou bouquet

19. One of Rupert’s rare early war defeats

20. Species of butterfly

21. Burmese flower

22. Weapon in this FPS

23. British Army earthmover

24. Significant operator of Boeing 737s

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s collage theme: African leaders (defoxed by Gothnak)

a. Emmerson Mnangagwa or P.W. Botha (Panzerschwein)

b. Gamal Abdel Nasser (Stugle)

c. Goodluck Jonathan (Gothnak)

d. George Weah (Artiforg, Gothnak)

e. Yoweri Museveni (mrpier, phlebas)

f. P.W. Botha (Rorschach617)

g. Admiral General Aladeen (Artiforg)

h. Jacob Zuma (mrpier, phlebas)

i. Julius Maada Bio

j. Adama Barrow (Rorschach617)

k. Kenneth Kaunda (Panzerschwein, phlebas)

l. Patrice Talon (Stugle)