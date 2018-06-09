BioWare’s Anthem blasting off in February 2019

BioWare’s multiplayer shooter-RPG Anthem will launch on February 22nd, 2019, EA announced during their E3 pressblast today. They also showed off the first big lump of Anthem in action since its announcement at E3 last year, with power armour, robots, spacemen, guns, a Spacebrit, and a big spacebug.
Anthem will send us to an alien planet as ‘Freelancers’ slipping into ‘Javelin’ power armour to shoot baddies. Shoot, loot, customise your Javelins to better shoot and get better loot, and so on. It’s one of those there Destiny-esque “shared-world” shooters, with multiplayer letting players group up or just exist in the same world. And like Destiny, BioWare plan to add new stories, events, and so on over time after launch.
As for story, the marketing blurb explains:
“On a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all of humankind. The only thing that stands between these villains and the ancient technology they covet are the Freelancers.”
Now for starters with moving pictures, here’s Anthem’s E3 2018 cinematic trailer:
“The Scars have put together an acid-based superweapon, so you gotta take them out,” writer Cathleen Rootsaert said on stage before the gameplay demo, explaining the mission’s premise in a tone that suggested even she thought it was daft.
Though Anthem’s Destiny inspirations have always been quite clear, I suppose I didn’t expect them to go for great glorbs of sci-fi word soup too. “Echoes from the anthem of creation” indeed.
I don’t know whether you’ll be relieved or disappointed to read in Game Informer’s preview that it doesn’t have romances.
Anthem is coming to PC via Origin on February 22nd, 2019. It will cost £55. For now, see the game’s site and our Anthem hub for more info.
EA say that Anthem will sell cosmetic and vanity items, but not in random loot boxes. After the mess of Battlefront 2’s loot boxes, they’ve been careful to pre-emptively address this topic with several games shown today.
Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.
09/06/2018 at 21:03 Pich says:
60 bucks for Warframe’s Plains Of Eidolon. yeah I’ll pass.
09/06/2018 at 21:12 Wang Tang says:
Wow, this sounds incredibly boring. Bioware, give us another single-player game please…
09/06/2018 at 22:07 napoleonic says:
#SavePlayerOne
09/06/2018 at 22:52 SaintAn says:
You must not have played Inquisition or Andromeda. Just put BioWare out of its misery and sell off its IP’s please EA!
09/06/2018 at 21:15 Arglebargle says:
There is no more Bioware. Just an empty name.
09/06/2018 at 21:17 Godwhacker says:
So it’s another space FPS / RPG hybrid in space where all the names have ‘The’ in front of them, and all the characters speak like they’re auditioning for Buffy, in space.
“There’s a storm coming”. Superhero landing. One of the playable classes has a shield. “The Scars” and “The Shapers”.
What’s the fucking point.
09/06/2018 at 21:29 Xerophyte says:
I imagine the point is to make a lot of money, much like Dentistry 1 made a lot of money and you know that lightning always strikes in the same place twice.
09/06/2018 at 22:03 LexW1 says:
If that is a typo, that is the best typo ever.
09/06/2018 at 22:28 Xerophyte says:
No, I just think malapropriately calling a space war megaepic shootygame “Dentistry” is funny. Bathos from the banal being juxtaposed with the pompous, or something. This probably says bad things about me and means I will die alone, but so it goes.
09/06/2018 at 22:02 LexW1 says:
TPS-RPG but yes.
I like the visuals, the gameplay looks fun in a sort of Mass Effect-meets-Iron Man sort of way, and the verticality is cool.
But fuck the Proper Noun bullshit, and fuck Buffy-ish chit-chat.
09/06/2018 at 22:17 Zenicetus says:
Buffy-ish chit chat? So they’re using the same writers from ME Andromeda, then.
09/06/2018 at 22:50 khamul says:
The Fucking Point are another faction in the game.
Big on sex. And indicating the location of things (often sex) by gesturing with their fingers.
09/06/2018 at 21:32 TimePointFive says:
Looks kinda neat, but no thanks!
09/06/2018 at 21:33 Seyda Neen says:
Yeah, ok, I was holding out a small bit of hope for this, but it’s been dashed. Everything about it looks generic as heck. It’s interesting they didn’t show any story content in the preview. There were tidbits of some awkward looking cutscenes without any audio, but 95% of the focus was on the jetpacking shooty parts. Casey Hudson said the story isn’t an afterthought, but they sure didn’t do a good job of actually showing that.
09/06/2018 at 22:00 Vandelay says:
It clearly is an afterthought. They said as much when they talked about how it was being integrated. The story bits all being kept to the hub areas between missions really is the least interesting approach they could have taken with merging story content with a multiplayer game.
I will admit that the jet packing looks like fun and the art work of the world is pretty, but everything else here is not that promising.
09/06/2018 at 21:39 brucethemoose says:
Not even going to watch the cinematic trailer. It’ll just depress me.
Why?
Because of Bioware’s previous space fantasy RPG: SWTOR. Which has fabulous cinematic trailers, and gameplay that has absolutely nothing to do with them.
09/06/2018 at 22:58 SaintAn says:
lol “Fabulous gameplay”
That was such a horrible game.
09/06/2018 at 23:22 brucethemoose says:
My sarcasm detector may be broken, so I aplologize, but I said “fabulous cinematic trailers”.
The gameplay is, indeed, horribad.
09/06/2018 at 21:48 Horg says:
Those are some of the most obnoxiously large floating damage numbers i’ve seen in any game with floating damage numbers. I’ve complained in the past about overabundance of particle effects in shooters making it hard to follow the action, but those FDN’s made it hard to enjoy the gratuitous light show. If the designers felt the need to shower you in maths to indicate your weapons are having any kind of impact, the game may fundamentally lack in the only area that seems to have absorbed significant development time. Based on what we’ve seen today, they certainly wern’t pulling crunch shifts to hammer out a good story : |
09/06/2018 at 22:04 brucethemoose says:
Apparently grindy, shooty combat is a trend?
Which I don’t get, not even a little bit. The most fun games I’ve played have fast, fluid, punchy combat… Not combat that is so slow, a floating health bar isn’t enough to show that you’re doing damage, much less get any adrenaline going.
The cynic in me says stretching out gunplay like taffy somehow helps Bioware make money, the pragmatic part knows EA does focus testing too… But do most players really prefer that kind of gunplay?
09/06/2018 at 22:09 napoleonic says:
I was going to watch this video, but my face was tired.
09/06/2018 at 22:17 grimdanfango says:
I wonder in what ways they might be quietly redesigning the game at this late point, to not be centered around a lootbox economy and the supporting tedious grind…
…because this game *has* been in production since long before the big EA lootbox push-back, so it would surely have been designed up to a certain point around that premise. I wonder if they’ll be redesigning it at all, or just waiting and hoping that the lootbox controvosy has died down by Feb ’19, and they can quietly try again.
09/06/2018 at 22:34 Zenicetus says:
Cosmetic space armor, personal housing back at the base, and aquarium fish to decorate it with. The possibilities for monetization are endless.
Of course there’s that tricky bit, where people have to like the game well enough.
09/06/2018 at 22:30 mlj11 says:
Oh boy. I don’t even play Destiny or its sequel but I roll my eyes every time I hear any of their dialogue.
The fact that Anthem is copying their fondness for pretentious, mysterious-sounding sci-fi word soup is gonna seriously dent the chances of me ever picking it up.
09/06/2018 at 22:34 rusty says:
If I was hovering in a suit of armour it’s unlikely that I would hold my leg up like that.
09/06/2018 at 22:51 Deathshadow says:
Wow Bioware bought Bungie? And Desinty 3 is coming out in 2019?
09/06/2018 at 23:21 coleislazy says:
Lot of hate on this story. I get it: we’ve been burned by AAA games in recent years, with their constant trend-chasing (“open-world”, “season pass”, everything “royale”) and by Bioware in particular. Shamelessly borrowing from Destiny doesn’t seem to have helped (though I’m sure it will help sales).
But! Iron Manning around with your friends? Looks like it could be fun for a month at the least. As others have said, the vertical environments look like an interesting and relatively unique feature.
As for the writing, is it really any worse than any other sci-fi game ever? Take a few lore-dumps from your Destiny’s, KotOR’s, or Mass Effect’s without context and it would likely sound like B-movie garbage. For that matter, consider games from other genres acclaimed for their writing or story, like Pillars of Eternity or the Witcher, when they start spouting on about monsters, magic spells, or blowing up gods. Seriously, start quoting Durance to your grandma and see what she thinks.
I remain cautiously optimistic.
09/06/2018 at 23:38 brucethemoose says:
You’re not wrong about the story writing.
But I like to think some sci-fi games, like Kotor and Mass Effect from Bioware, really do have great character writing. I like HK, Jolee, T3 and Mandalore better than pretty much anyone from the Star Wars movies, for example (though some bias/development from KOTOR II is probably bleeding into that opinion), and I’d pick Revan over Anakin as a anti-hero any day.
All that seems to have gone down the toilet in newer Bioware games. The only squadmate I can even remember from Andromeda is S.A.M, and I don’t hear people reminiscing about Destiny’s characters like they reminisce about Wrex or Liara. Heck, I was reading memes about them before I even got a PC and played Mass Effect.