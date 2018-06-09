Madden NFL 19 is coming to PC, after 11 years away

After 11 years away, EA are bringing the sport of American handegg back to PC. During their E3 pressblast today, they announced a PC release for Madden NFL 19, the first game in their annualised series to come our way since Madden 08. It’ll be released on the same day as its console counterparts too, August 10th. Here, watch the E3 trailer.
Normally at this point in a news post about the latest annual sequel in an ancient series, I’d list the scant few new features and tweaks since last year’s game. But as EA haven’t released a new Madden on PC since 2007, isn’t its existence enough?
The game’s site explains more about this year’s version, though they don’t explain why the sport is any good. They don’t even explain the lore of this ritualised combat or its origins in Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strips, let alone why wizards are in it – is this Force blast a crossover with EA’s Star Wars license?
Madden NFL 19 is coming via Origin, priced at £55.
09/06/2018 at 20:12 Aerothorn says:
I’d love to see an interview with EA where they explain WHY they took it off PC for 11 years. EA has never been a company to just leave money on the table, and from the outside it sure looks like that’s what they were doing. Where there licensing issues?
09/06/2018 at 20:25 sharpmath says:
I assume it comes from that era where making a PC version was considered a waste because PIRATES. I’ve missed Madden on PC for so long. I mean I’ve bought every version for console since then, but I’d much rather play on PC! I LOVE THIS
09/06/2018 at 20:54 GrumpyCatFace says:
2007 was the last time they had to compete with Sega, on the NFL license. Since the NFL gave them exclusive rights to football games, there’s been no reason to spend an extra dime on it.
This is why it’s the same….exact….game…. every…. freaking….year….
09/06/2018 at 21:17 Arglebargle says:
Printing money at almost no production cost. EA’s rolling in it….
09/06/2018 at 20:33 int says:
Finally a reason for me to post this on RPS:
09/06/2018 at 20:40 MikoSquiz says:
If someone actually puts wizards in a handegg game I will buy it immediately. Until then, I’m out.
09/06/2018 at 21:03 nitric22 says:
Wow. They just nixed my only reason for buying a ps4. Now I just have a $200 Roku.
09/06/2018 at 21:15 Pulstar says:
Crappy American football, just give us ice hockey back!
09/06/2018 at 22:44 Cyrus says:
Yeah, but feels like I’ve left that one behind by now, have moved on since all those years.
It’s sad though, being a huge part of my childhood gaming experience.
09/06/2018 at 22:49 SaintAn says:
Nude mods for everyone!
09/06/2018 at 23:26 punkass says:
I realise the crossover between RPS readers and American Football is probably tiny, but this is really exciting news for me. Although £55 seems a little nonsense, but then I’m not sure I’ve ever bought a AAA game in its first year of existence. Origin does sales, right?
I just hope they set the roster before Edelman got suspended…
And if you have any familiarity with the game at all, the Breaking Madden series of articles on the interwebs is howlingly funny.