Origin Access offers up new premium Premier tier

During today’s E3 event, Electronic Arts revealed their new premium subscription tier for Origin Access, called Origin Access Premier. It’ll let members play games before their launch for longer than the current service, including Madden NFL 19, Fifa 19, Battlefield V and, of course, Anthem.

There’s little doubt that EA is trying to compete with the Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. EA also explained that they’re moving into Playstation Now’s space by working towards streaming HD games, even on mobile devices. That’s separate from Access Premier, mind.

What sets this higher subscription tier apart from the regular Origin Access program? Members will get access to the games five days before their official release, like the current service, but without its time limit. Regular Origin Access only lets members play games for ten hours pre-release before they need to buy it. We should assume that higher tier members will have access to the new HD streaming feature before everyone else, probably, maybe.

Premier members will also get the standard 10% discount on all Origin purchases, and to play Accesses hundred-odd games in The Vault as much as they places. Games that have been in the EA vault for a while now include Battlefield 1, Mad Max, and the Batman: Arkham series. Games added recently include Need For Speed Payback, Inside, This Is The Police, and The Surge.

But mostly, This Is The Police. Whenever you want it.

Origin Access Premier will be £14.99 per month or £89.99 per year. You can pre-register here. The basic Origin Access service costs £3.99 per month or £19.99 for a year.

The video/ad for the new service is below. It features people who love to wear EA shirts while playing EA streaming services and doing EA smiles. It all looks much more fun and much better lit than any streaming video game experience I’ve ever had and I want to feel the way these people look.

