Origin Access offers up new premium Premier tier

During today’s E3 event, Electronic Arts revealed their new premium subscription tier for Origin Access, called Origin Access Premier. It’ll let members play games before their launch for longer than the current service, including Madden NFL 19, Fifa 19, Battlefield V and, of course, Anthem.
There’s little doubt that EA is trying to compete with the Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. EA also explained that they’re moving into Playstation Now’s space by working towards streaming HD games, even on mobile devices. That’s separate from Access Premier, mind.
What sets this higher subscription tier apart from the regular Origin Access program? Members will get access to the games five days before their official release, like the current service, but without its time limit. Regular Origin Access only lets members play games for ten hours pre-release before they need to buy it. We should assume that higher tier members will have access to the new HD streaming feature before everyone else, probably, maybe.
Premier members will also get the standard 10% discount on all Origin purchases, and to play Accesses hundred-odd games in The Vault as much as they places. Games that have been in the EA vault for a while now include Battlefield 1, Mad Max, and the Batman: Arkham series. Games added recently include Need For Speed Payback, Inside, This Is The Police, and The Surge.
But mostly, This Is The Police. Whenever you want it.
Origin Access Premier will be £14.99 per month or £89.99 per year. You can pre-register here. The basic Origin Access service costs £3.99 per month or £19.99 for a year.
The video/ad for the new service is below. It features people who love to wear EA shirts while playing EA streaming services and doing EA smiles. It all looks much more fun and much better lit than any streaming video game experience I’ve ever had and I want to feel the way these people look.
Terence Wiggins made an astute observation about Andrew Wilson’s outfit this year, correcting a mistake from previous E3 presentations.
Andrew Wilson isn't wearing a suit so he doesn't look like an evil CEO in a Deus Ex game
— Master Terence (@TheBlackNerd) June 9, 2018
I had my own thoughts about how elaborate the name for this service has become. (Wilson may have said “disruption” more than once in his speech. To understand how hard I was laughing you should really catch the new season of Kimmy Schmidt.)
EA Origins: Cloud: Servers: Disruptions: Havana Nights: City of Shadows
— Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) June 9, 2018
09/06/2018 at 21:43 Aerothorn says:
I found this news post pretty confusing. There’s a new service called Origin Access Premiere, and you say that one of the benefits is getting 10% off EA title – but Origin Access already offered that. What exactly is the difference between no subscription, Origin Access, And Origin Access Premiere?
09/06/2018 at 21:47 Nelyeth says:
“The service allows for on-demand engagement with over one-hundred games from EA and other publishers. Starting this summer, players can join the program to get PC releases before anyone else”
This, I guess.
09/06/2018 at 22:06 Aerothorn says:
But Origin Access already offers both of those things as well.
09/06/2018 at 22:28 LewdPenguin says:
Losing the 10 hour time limit on early access play seems to be the only difference in the article, and some vague assumptions/hopes that EA Access:Whaling Edition will also add other stuff sometime later.
Even if you could get some value from the removed time restriction by blitzing through games in those few early access days and avoiding buying them later, it’s not like they have a super high release cadence of anything you’ll want to play every week, and hell a large chunk of their games are sports titles most people are going to play for far longer than <5 days. Overall it does seem like pretty much zero return on a lot of money.
09/06/2018 at 22:15 Shinard says:
Doesn’t seem like anyone knows for sure, yet.
09/06/2018 at 22:54 JTDenton says:
Premier gives you full access to brand new games, while the basic subscription only gives you a ten-hour trial. You don’t just get them for the early-access period; you can keep playing the game for as long as you have your premier membership.
Source: link to origin.com (“full, unlimited access to our games, starting five days before they release. That’s right, no more limited-time trials. Play the full game starting five days before launch without purchasing it separately, until you cancel your Premier membership.”)
09/06/2018 at 22:41 _Nocturnal says:
“The service allows for on-demand engagement with over one-hundred games […] there will be new and exclusive ways for Premier members to interact with EA titles moving forward.”
Thanks, Brock! Regurgitated marketing speak is indeed what I look for when visiting RPS!
There are writers whose articles make you smile while reading and even without taking a look at the byline you instantly know who’s written the post. I’ve been getting the same thing for a while now, except with disappointment, instead of smiles. And the byline always says “Brock Wilbur”.
I guess all the wit and writing skill gets spent on golden nuggets like the tweet at the end. Boy, that sure is a tweet straight from Twitter dot com! I can see why he’s proud with it.
09/06/2018 at 23:13 airmikee99 says:
So you’re upset that someone just regurgitated what someone else said without adding anything of value, and you express that displeasure by regurgitating what someone else said without adding anything of value?
You must be a blast at parties.
09/06/2018 at 23:14 jorgus says:
I can’t agree enough. I thought the Farming Simulator article a few months back would be one of his last, especially after the reaction to it and the hasty rewrite, but no.
Nearly every post on the weekends lately seems to be unfunny word salad, with that… that format with the ellipses, repeated word, question mark that I’m replicating right now?
I feel awful for being mean about someone’s work on the internet, but god it’s a disappointment to see writing this poor so regularly on RPS of all places.
09/06/2018 at 23:20 Astaa says:
