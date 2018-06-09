Respawn’s Star Wars game is Jedi: Fallen Order

That mysterious boldly-going game from Titanfall developers Respawn Entertainment is named Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA confirmed during their E3 pressblast today, and it’ll launch next year. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella didn’t have much to say about the game, beyond the obvious that we’ll get to play as a Jedi and swing a glowstick as we delve into the past, somewhere between Episodes 3 and 4.

“It takes place during the dark times–trying to be a little vague here–when the Jedi are being hunted,” Zampella said. And… that’s about it.

But goodness me, I’m well up for more superpowered action from Respawn. Titanfall 2 is such a fine little game, with such wonderful movement and violence, that I’d love to see what they do with these spacewizards. I don’t care about Star Wars, beyond enjoying all the robots and critters who make funny noises, but I certainly do care about games made by Respawn.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is slated to launch in next year’s holiday season, so probably November 2019.

