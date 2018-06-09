Respawn’s Star Wars game is Jedi: Fallen Order

That mysterious boldly-going game from Titanfall developers Respawn Entertainment is named Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA confirmed during their E3 pressblast today, and it’ll launch next year. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella didn’t have much to say about the game, beyond the obvious that we’ll get to play as a Jedi and swing a glowstick as we delve into the past, somewhere between Episodes 3 and 4.
“It takes place during the dark times–trying to be a little vague here–when the Jedi are being hunted,” Zampella said. And… that’s about it.
But goodness me, I’m well up for more superpowered action from Respawn. Titanfall 2 is such a fine little game, with such wonderful movement and violence, that I’d love to see what they do with these spacewizards. I don’t care about Star Wars, beyond enjoying all the robots and critters who make funny noises, but I certainly do care about games made by Respawn.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is slated to launch in next year’s holiday season, so probably November 2019.
09/06/2018 at 19:42 woodsey says:
It’ll be nice to potentially have a good lightsabre combat game again, but if I never read the words “somewhere between Episodes 3 and 4” again it’ll be too soon.
09/06/2018 at 20:14 Aerothorn says:
Very much this, and I say this as someone who actually cares about Star Wars. The license holders seem convinced that Wookiepedia is the basis of Star Wars, and “mapping the gaps” is the primary point, when one of the many things that makes the early films great is how they gesture at the existence of a larger, lived-in universe without feeling the need to Explain It All.
09/06/2018 at 22:25 TillEulenspiegel says:
Star Wars was always far more interesting to me as a universe to explore (in books, in games, in my 11 year old imagination) than as the specific story of a dozen characters. The best of the EU was the memorable new characters and concepts and events.
I think the newer movies are a big problem. The prequels obviously, but also the Disney ones which provide almost zero detail about the New Republic but give you a definite end point. Before 1999, authors could freely explore the space before and after the original trilogy. Now there are hard constraints.
09/06/2018 at 22:59 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
“Star Wars was always far more interesting to me as a universe to explore (in books, in games, in my 11 year old imagination) than as the specific story of a dozen characters.”
I couldn’t agree more. It’s such a great setting for all kinds of stories that I’m disappointed by the new movies’ reliance on established characters and familiar plot beats. And I have zero interest in seeing previously referenced things like the Kessel Run on screen. Some things are more interesting when left to the imagination IMO.
I did love Rogue One though.
09/06/2018 at 19:45 BewareTheJabberwock says:
If Caroline Munro is involved, count me in!
09/06/2018 at 20:09 int says:
I love new Farscape games.
09/06/2018 at 20:12 TimePointFive says:
i think what we really want is another season of the MST3k reboot.
09/06/2018 at 20:23 Arathain says:
Respawn proved they know how to do movement in an action game. Titanfall flows. Frankly, Titanfall with lightsabers is a fine, fine pitch, and I’m excited.
09/06/2018 at 21:07 nitric22 says:
Yup. Not in love with EA for all their blunders as PUBLISHERS. Buuuttttt, I loved Titanfall 2, and Respawn being the DEVELOPERS has a vote of confidence from me. Pardon my CAPS LoCk abuse.
09/06/2018 at 20:40 Darch says:
A spiritual successor (yeah, I hate that phrase too) to the Jedi Knight games?
09/06/2018 at 22:45 SaintAn says:
Let’s hope not after their Battlefront reboot that isn’t Battlefront.
09/06/2018 at 20:51 Killy_V says:
+1 for Starcrash reference. Oh btw listen to this : link to youtube.com
09/06/2018 at 22:03 IEatCereal says:
I’m assuming it’ll be all multiplayer all the time because “people” don’t want to play single player games anymore right EA? :p
Also: That horrible costume design compels me to stare at that woman’s crotch :|
09/06/2018 at 22:43 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Well this sounds cool. I like Titanfall 2 and I like Star Wars. Let’s hope this game maintains Titanfall 2’s excellent system of knee-sliding towards somebody then punching them out, only now with lightsabers.
09/06/2018 at 22:58 Shushununu says:
“IMPERIAL BATTLESHIP! Halt the flow of time!!” *wiggawiggawigga*
09/06/2018 at 23:30 HotFightingHistory says:
I am so loving the trolling of the Star Wars game stories with shots from different TV and Movies. There’s another post that shows Weyun and the Gem Haddar for a story about a Star Wars game….