Star Wars Battlefront 2 hatching Clone Wars content

The exciting Starnews out of EA’s E3 press conference was word of Respawn’s game, Jedi: Fallen Order, but it wasn’t the only Starnews. Proving that people in E3 press conferences will cheer at anything that moves, like some sort of motion-sensitive clapbots, EA today announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will start adding things based on the Clone Wars from the Star Wars prequels movies. I fell asleep during Attack Of The Clones yet several people in the E3 audience whooped today.
Future free Battlefront 2 content updates will add Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, General Grievous, and Count Dooku as Hero characters, a map visiting the planet where the Clones Wars really kicked off, and more spacestuff
The Clone Wars will arrive in BF2 across monthly updates starting this autumn.
Before that, more Starstuff. After Dice finishing putting on their shades to cover up their eyes with Solo, Han Solo, they plan to add more modes. As they explained in handy written blog post format:
“Coming in July is a new Starfighter mode focused on piloting Hero ships. We’re pleased with the positive response we had on this season’s Hero Showdown, and believe players will appreciate this similar, more focused, approach to Hero Starfighter battles.
“Here, players will spawn as one of the available Hero Starfighters on their respective sides. If taken out, you’ll re-enter the game as a normal fighter, bomber, or interceptor. To win the game, your team of four needs to take out all enemy Hero Starfighters.
“And later this year, we’ll introduce a non-linear, larger-scale mode where players battle for control of objectives around the map. We’re also bringing changes to how squads will work, including spawning on squad mates.”
I never expected them to cut and run, not even after that stinking loot box mess (now… less of a mess?), not with Star Wars, but it’s still good to see Dice lay out plans.
“To our passionate Battlefront community: we’ve heard you,” they said. “You asked for more Clone Wars content. You asked for new ways to play the game. You asked for more frequent and transparent communication from us.”
Some probably asked for more things too but hey, BF2 is never going to become something else.
09/06/2018 at 23:07 HotFightingHistory says:
LOL!! Weyun and the Gem Hadar!! Damn you for making me think we were getting a DS9 or Voyager game……
09/06/2018 at 23:09 napoleonic says:
If you’re interested, Star Trek Online has just released a big DS9 expansion.
09/06/2018 at 23:10 airmikee99 says:
I was going to say something similar, except Star Trek Online just released their newest DS9 expansion so I was just going to ask why they put a Star Trek picture on a Star Wars story.
09/06/2018 at 23:08 napoleonic says:
I suspect it’s even less interesting than you think, Alice: it sounds like the stuff they’re adding is from the “Clone Wars” animated TV series.
09/06/2018 at 23:33 Skandranon says:
that’s way more interesting.
People actually like that show.
09/06/2018 at 23:26 HotFightingHistory says:
Star Wars is so over. There will NEVER be a movie that comes anywhere close to the originals, no matter how badly people wish for it. Unfortunately it’s going to take another 3 or 4 terrible entries in the series before everyone finally admits it to themselves. Maybe a few more beloved characters reduced to milking space baboons.