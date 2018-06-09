Star Wars Battlefront 2 hatching Clone Wars content

The exciting Starnews out of EA’s E3 press conference was word of Respawn’s game, Jedi: Fallen Order, but it wasn’t the only Starnews. Proving that people in E3 press conferences will cheer at anything that moves, like some sort of motion-sensitive clapbots, EA today announced that Star Wars Battlefront 2 will start adding things based on the Clone Wars from the Star Wars prequels movies. I fell asleep during Attack Of The Clones yet several people in the E3 audience whooped today.

Future free Battlefront 2 content updates will add Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, General Grievous, and Count Dooku as Hero characters, a map visiting the planet where the Clones Wars really kicked off, and more spacestuff

The Clone Wars will arrive in BF2 across monthly updates starting this autumn.

Before that, more Starstuff. After Dice finishing putting on their shades to cover up their eyes with Solo, Han Solo, they plan to add more modes. As they explained in handy written blog post format:

“Coming in July is a new Starfighter mode focused on piloting Hero ships. We’re pleased with the positive response we had on this season’s Hero Showdown, and believe players will appreciate this similar, more focused, approach to Hero Starfighter battles. “Here, players will spawn as one of the available Hero Starfighters on their respective sides. If taken out, you’ll re-enter the game as a normal fighter, bomber, or interceptor. To win the game, your team of four needs to take out all enemy Hero Starfighters. “And later this year, we’ll introduce a non-linear, larger-scale mode where players battle for control of objectives around the map. We’re also bringing changes to how squads will work, including spawning on squad mates.”

I never expected them to cut and run, not even after that stinking loot box mess (now… less of a mess?), not with Star Wars, but it’s still good to see Dice lay out plans.

“To our passionate Battlefront community: we’ve heard you,” they said. “You asked for more Clone Wars content. You asked for new ways to play the game. You asked for more frequent and transparent communication from us.”

Some probably asked for more things too but hey, BF2 is never going to become something else.

