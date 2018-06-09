Unravel 2 announced, is out… now?!

Crafted cutie Yarny is back, and this time he’s made a friend. EA today not only formally announced Unravel Two, they’re chuffing well launching the puzzle-platformer today too. Surprise! And now it has co-op too. We knew a sequel was coming but didn’t expect this. Here’s our video person Matthew playing a bit.

Yarny’s made a pal, you’ll see there, playing in local cooperative multiplayer with a pal of yours. Or you can still play on your tod, controlling two yarnfolk yourself.

Unravel Two is out now on Origin, priced at £18.

I hope the sequel can back up its cute stylings this time. Pip (oh Pip! I miss you Pip) concluded in our Unravel review back in 2016:

“I don’t mind lower-intensity interactivity if it’s in the service of delivering an interesting story/idea. But the story here wasn’t engaging. The two elements together produced this earnest, handmade, comfy fug. It was like playing a game based on the Etsy newsletter. It’s not a bad game – I want to stress that – but neither was it an interesting one.”

