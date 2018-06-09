Watch EA’s E3 presentation livestream here today

Right then! Let’s get on with it. Electronic Arts are hosting the first announce-o-trailer-a-rama around the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, showing off (and presumably announcing?) their lineup of upcoming games. Their event starts at 7pm UK time (that’s 11am Pacific) and you can watch it livestreamed right here, in this very post.

What should we expect to see? BioWare’s Anthem, DICE’s Battlefield V, a mysterious something from Titanfall developers Respawn, sports, perhaps Unravel 2, probably more Star Wars Battlefront 2 content updates, maybe Motive’s open-world action game, potentially Dragon Age 4, and, if there’s been a miraculous breakthrough in its troubled development, possibly even whatever became of Visceral’s Star Wars game.

