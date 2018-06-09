What are we all playing this weekend?

After a week of leaks, confirmations, trailers, and announcements, somehow it still isn’t E3 yet. The video game industry’s main marketing-o-press-a-rama officially starts on Tuesday, though most of the exciting stuff happens before the expo in Los Angeles even opens. EA, Microsoft, Bethesda, and Devolver Digital have their press conferences this weekend, which will of course be livestreamed for all to see, then more will follow on Monday (not to forget Nintendo on Tuesday, who are always a delightful palate cleanser even if not RPS-relevant). Anyway! Enough about futuregames.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec:
After the best part of a fortnight with the increasingly whoops-a-daisy Vampyr
, I’m keen to dabble in a what I am given to understand will be an altogether less time-wasting take on occult shenanigans, the well-received Cultist Simulator
.
No, don’t be silly, I’ll be at another of my kid’s friend’s birthday party. Class sizes these days, Christ alive.
Alice:
I’m still so keen on Slay The Spire’s third character
, a versatile little wizard robot named The Defect. They can build runs in so many delightfully fiendish directions. I’m happy when I build a cascading torrent of spells and abilities that make a single turn go on for minutes, I’m happy when I’m a frenzied murderbot ripping into enemies with little attacks that loop and chain into bloodbaths, and I’m happy just zorping ice and lightning around. What a pleasant wizard.
Beyond that, I need to spend a lot of time outdoors (ideally in water and/or sunshine) before E3 leaves me wrecked me for the next fortnight.
Brendan:
I’m going to E3! So I’ll be playing Jetlag. It’s a good thing I’ll have a whole weekend to recover before the – ah. No. I’ll be at EA’s presentation early Saturday morning to cast a sleepy eye over their latest Madden tech, and I won’t stop looking at games until the following Friday. Send me your thoughts and prayers. That’s the currency of the US, I think.
Graham:
This weekend I shall play the “watching the E3 conferences” drinking game. Someone says “we’ve listened to your feedback”? Drink. Someone says “for the fans”? Drink. Someone says “no lootboxes” to uproarious applause? Drink. “Battle royale mode”, drink. Awkward scripted multiplayer session? Drink. There are more. The real challenge is to live to see the next morning.
John:
On PC I keep dabbling with Moonlighter
in spare time, not that it really justifies such persistent attention. It’s become a sort of fiddle while watching TV shows.
I finished God Of War last weekend, and wanting for something else to play on the sofa, realised I could finally catch up with cool kids of last decade and play the Uncharted games, so bought that triple pack. That’ll likely be my weekend playing, in the odd grabbed moments.
Katharine:
In an attempt to escape the imminent E3 madness, I’ll be growing beanstalks and escaping to the moon once again this weekend with the delightful Grow Up
. At that kind of altitude, I’ll be able to watch all the E3 press conferences without having to deal with 2am wake-up calls and staying up way past my bedtime, and the reactionary roar of ‘WHERE IS MY SWITCH ANIMAL CROSSING GODDAMNIT?’ will be nothing but a mere whisper on the dead, sterile breeze.
Matthew:
I’m going to try the Sniper Assassin minigame thing announced with Hitman 2
the other day. I got a fair bit of mileage out of the similar Sniper Challenge back in the Absolution days (maybe the only good bit to come out of that game?) so hoping this has similar depth. And if I get bored of that I’m doing a high chaos run of Vampyr, in homage to the terrifying din of E3.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
09/06/2018 at 10:12 c-fan says:
I’m a little past half way in Cyperdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online. I must have missed something because now the bosses are just exhausting. I do next to no damage, my helpers die almost as soon as the fight starts, and I’m left spending 20 minutes witteling the bosses HP.
Finaly got me a new DS4 controller after the membrane on the old one was going bad. Made it impossible to play DJMAX Respect, so now I can play that again!
I did a playtrough of The Ifectious Madness of Doctor Dekker now that it’s out on PS4. Still awesome, might do another round tomorrow to get some “insanity points” trophies. Didn’t try the “maddening” route on PC so going to be fun.
09/06/2018 at 10:25 Bowak says:
I’ve just upgraded to a 1060 so I’m back to The Witcher 3, but this time in lovely ultra mode, and Subnautica’s downloading now for this afternoon.
09/06/2018 at 10:27 Seyda Neen says:
I’m
playingwatching FLCL season 2. It’s back! Can you believe that? Crazy. Also Dark Souls: Remastered. I just reached that place that you reach that’s really beautiful. I wasn’t expecting anything like that view from this game, and they hit you over the head with it out of nowhere. Onwards! But first, backwards.
09/06/2018 at 10:32 Ham Solo says:
Post Scriptum and Battletech.
09/06/2018 at 11:00 Morte66 says:
I’ve not gamed so much in the last year because I was studying for an exam. I passed it on Monday, and now I feel at a loss. I don’t know what to do with myself.
I think I might play Tacoma. And that last Living Story installment in Guild Wars 2.
09/06/2018 at 11:00 Chorltonwheelie says:
Picked up PREY for a song…bit boring so far so hoping it hots up soon.
A bit of camp murder shenanigans in Hitman in all its glory after an upgrade.
Overclocking and tweaking into the wee small hours; I love it as much as gaming.
09/06/2018 at 11:01 Monggerel says:
Duck Sauce 2.
Was surprised at how difficult the re-adjustment was. I replayed the first Dark Souls earlier this years and had a blast – playing the game competently feels good in a very visceral way, and remembering so much of it meant I could tackle it in whatever way I pleased. Was overall a smooth ride of something like nostalgia but without the sourness.
DS II on the other hand has turned out to be rather jarring. The movement feels off, swinging the many, many weapons in the game feels like they’re from a completely different franchise altogether, the enemies’ combat tactics are opaque at best and outright vague at worst. The bosses are still easy, but going through the levels feels more like muddling through than decisive action.
Majula is still a delight though, every time I return to it.
“The letters are worn beyond recognition” that’s okay, I know what they say anyway.
09/06/2018 at 11:10 ColonelFlanders says:
John, on the back of your sofa sessions, I’d really like to see an opinion piece on where we are aside the console world. I really feel like the Uncharted series, God of War, Zelda et al are magnificent examples of how AAA can be done right. Why are these experiences so much rarer on PC? Why do we only get the lootbox infested cash grabs?
09/06/2018 at 11:10 spacedyemeerkat says:
I shall be playing, in no particular order: clean the chicken coop, change the bedding in the chicken coop, beer drinking, Warhammer 40k Inquisitor Martyr (currently much better than the mixed Steam reviews would indicate), Battletech (jank central. I know it’s a cheap shot criticising Unity but it just doesn’t feel suited to the game at all), MLB 18 The Show (looks wonderful for a PS4 game), God of War (better than I thought it would be although not quite understanding all the plaudits it gets), Rocksmith (love plugging my guitars into a real amp and just playing along with the game although enjoy the game aspect, too), Football Tactics & Glory (I don’t recall this ever being mentioned on RPS but appears to have quite the cult following including many who don’t like football at all usually. Great fun!), and perhaps a little Crusader Kings 2 where I attempt, once again, to learn how to play the bloody game (46 hours over several years and still none the wiser!).
Oh, and if I feel up to it, a couple of hours on my wonderful new Specialized Roubaix Expert tomorrow. What a marvellous paint job. Although I really would benefit more by staying committed to my four day break from cycling and imbibing more beer.
09/06/2018 at 11:16 Warjan says:
I’ll juggle my meds, fight sickness and try to help my wife with chores. And fall asleep before turning on my trusty 8 yo laptop, because my children have enough energy to stay up upto 11 PM.
I’d love to frustrate myself with futile CK2 attempt to gain any territory, try to luck my way through another floor of Dungeons of the Endless of numerous-time-botched-but-somehow-on-going-run, maybe some FTL to relax myself with RNG politeness. Or maybe I’ll add Darkest Dungeon to my library and learn new ways to hurt my self esteem and mental wellness?
09/06/2018 at 11:17 ColonelFlanders says:
I will probably be playing Pillars 2 until the eventual heat death of the universe. I did a Windows reset recently, and while I copied my Documents folders over to my second drive, I fucking well forgot my roaming folder didn’t I. Initially gutted, starting PoE2 again has actually been a bit of a blessing, since I’ve had the chance to do things like the multiclassing a bit more to my liking.
09/06/2018 at 11:30 Ejia says:
I wanted to play a new hack-and-slash, but I just realized I’ve been confusing Grim Dawn and Path of Exile with each other this whole time. So, mostly I’ll be napping until the E3 conferences start.
09/06/2018 at 11:33 Phantom_Renegade says:
First game I’m playing is ‘why is the log-in system on RPS the absolute frickin’ worst?’ Right now, I’m blaming leprechauns.
Secondly, I’m still playing Vampyr. It’s flawed, absolutely, but playing a flawed game with ambition is far preferable to playing a polished game who’s sole purpose is to be bland.
09/06/2018 at 11:48 Thulsa Hex says:
I had this urge to play (or watch) something set in the Pacific Northwest and remembered that Alan Wake was sitting untouched in ye odle Steam library. The game definitely feels very 2010, but holds up surprisingly well overall. The environments and atmosphere are especially compelling, and I’m all for the spooky melodrama and metaphor-saturated monologuing. It’s a Remedy game, through-and-through!
Related: it’s worrying that the game still isn’t available to buy a full year after getting pulled from sale. Music licence negotiation needs to evolve or this crap is gonna keep happening. That said, the licensed music in Alan Wake is pretty damn good!