Cuphead expansion leaping to 2019

Charming shoot-o-platformer Cuphead is getting an expansion next year, developers Studio MDHR announced today. Named ‘The Delicious Last Course’, it’ll take Cuphead and Mugman to a new island for new adventures with a new friend–and playable character–Ms. Chalice. Ah, just watching the announcement trailer gets me bopping in my seat.

“With new weapons, new charms, and Ms. Chalice’s brand new abilities, take on a new cast of multi-faceted, screen-filling bosses to assist Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead’s final challenging quest,” MDHR say.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is coming to Steam and GOG (and I guess the Windows 10 Store too? w/e) in 2019. No word on a price yet.

If you missed the original game, do check out our Matt’s Cuphead review.

