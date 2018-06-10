Cyberpunk 2077 looks wild in its E3 trailer

I’ve been waiting a long time to see more from Cyberpunk 2077, the next RPG from The Witcher devs CD Projekt Red, and daaamn. Today they gave us a whistlestop tour of its city in the game’s E3 trailer, and it looks weird, wild, and a place I’d very much like to visit. Night City is crowded, colourful, vibrant, and full of terrible things for most people but the shining high-life for a select few. After years of waiting, I am p. dang excited for this one now. Watch the trailer below.
I know, right? I like so much that it sticks to old vision of the future from the original Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop RPG and other 80s cyberpunk, with blocky gleaming metal cybernetic implants, gas masks, mohawks, cowboy hats, and that dang car.
Sure, it doesn’t show anything solid of the game, but these designs… ah, sorry, I need to wrap this post up because I want to enjoy watching the trailer another few times.
Still no firm word on when Cyberpunk 2077 will launch. I expect CD Projekt Red will gab more about the game during E3 next week. For now, you can sign up for a newsletter on its site.
10/06/2018 at 23:30 Don Reba says:
Even if it doesn’t get a release date, we’ll see it live in just 59 years!
10/06/2018 at 23:33 Umberto Bongo says:
Still ridiculously excited, but it does all look a bit sunny, doesn’t it? Where’s the rain? The bleakness?
10/06/2018 at 23:35 Don Reba says:
Bullets are the beauty of the blistering sky.
10/06/2018 at 23:45 Varak says:
Cyberpunk =/= Blade Runner
11/06/2018 at 00:18 Umberto Bongo says:
I don’t mean it as a criticism, it just took me by surprise that’s all; getting a Transmet or Dredd vibe from some of it…and that’s a good thing!
11/06/2018 at 00:47 Binho says:
Although on Twitter somebody noticed that the number in the top left of the subway map at the start is the serial number for Roy Batty :)
link to twitter.com
10/06/2018 at 23:51 Excors says:
Seems an appropriate modernisation of traditional cyberpunk imagery: “The sky was the perfect untroubled blue of a television screen, tuned to a dead channel.”
11/06/2018 at 00:22 airmikee99 says:
Cyberpunk doesn’t equate to post-apocalyptic. It’s more to do with hightech and a lower standard of living for most, AI’s and cybernetics, and a virtual world that most people abuse because of said lower standard of living.
10/06/2018 at 23:35 LearningToSmile says:
Looks pretty great. It’s awesome they didn’t go generic night-time-rain cyberpunk setting.
10/06/2018 at 23:37 trueplayer says:
There is kind of a “hidden” message at the end of the video: link to wykop.pl
10/06/2018 at 23:51 fish99 says:
Nice. Couple of interesting things in there- you roll your own character, no micro-transactions, and it’s entirely single player. Also it sounds like it’s still a ways out.
10/06/2018 at 23:58 Thulsa Hex says:
Good stuff, there.
11/06/2018 at 00:36 lofaszjoska says:
Speaking of hidden messages, did anyone here figure out the password to this in time?
Supposedly there were some Microsoft Store redeem codes in the starting sequence too.
10/06/2018 at 23:40 Thulsa Hex says:
Delighted to finally catch a glimpse of that Night City livin’! I was caught a little off guard by how so much of the trailer was bathed in daylight, but that’s not a complaint at all! Made for a more curious reveal than the expected noire perma-night. I am definitely digging the 80s futurevibe.
Itching to see some gameplay, now. Hope there plenty of strolling around and chilling with frenemies.
11/06/2018 at 00:16 airmikee99 says:
I think if William Gibson were to watch that trailer he’d be impressed. Definitely has his ‘Johnny Mnemonic’ world of technology clashing with life signature.
11/06/2018 at 00:28 milligna says:
I doubt it. You ever hear him talk about video games?
11/06/2018 at 01:00 Zenicetus says:
Yep, every time I’ve read an interview with Gibson, I can’t believe that’s the guy who wrote all those novels I loved back in the day.
And we STILL don’t have a decent videogame that imagines what his jacked-in hacker experience is like.
11/06/2018 at 00:58 Shuck says:
He saw it; he’s not that impressed: “The trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 strikes me as GTA skinned-over with a generic 80s retro-future, but hey, that’s just me.”
11/06/2018 at 01:47 MikoSquiz says:
He should know, since he invented that generic 80s retro-future. It’s a dead ringer for his, at least.
(Of course, he did go on to invent further retro-futures, which unfortunately were less interesting and a whole lot less fun.)
11/06/2018 at 00:17 inferno493 says:
So is this basically Neuromancer then? Because I have been waiting for that game to arrive for decades. I noticed the sky wasn’t the color of television tuned to a dead channel however.
11/06/2018 at 00:19 Abacus says:
This is the kind of Cyberpunk I was hoping for. Giving me some serious 2000AD and Transmetropolitan vibes, a style that I haven’t ever seen in a video game. Glad it didn’t go the Blade Runner route, as much as I love BR we have reached a point where the ‘neo noir’ aspect seems too synonymous with cyberpunk as a setting.
11/06/2018 at 00:25 aircool says:
As long as they don’t fuck up the movement and combat…
11/06/2018 at 00:35 icarussc says:
I think that subway map from the first image is based on my city, Shanghai …
11/06/2018 at 00:57 Zenicetus says:
That looks good.
Please don’t let driving that car be a major part of the game. First, I’m no good at driving games. And second, it’s not what I associate with “cyberpunk,” although I’m more familiar with the Gibson books than the game this is based on.
If there is a day/night cycle (and there should be, yeah?), that might take care of people wanting a more Bladerunner/neon city look. OTOH, that’s been done to death, so it’s kind of refreshing to see these daylight scenes.
11/06/2018 at 02:09 Kreeth says:
If you whistle, the car drives out from behind the nearest pile of rubbish, no matter where you are.
Then it gets stuck on a fence and refuses to move unless you fast travel to a different part of the map and whistle again.
11/06/2018 at 01:06 sagredo1632 says:
In an era where so many games milk the news cycle with announcements for Early Access, pre-Alpha, Beta, preview builds, release date announcements, announcements for a release date announcement, and a constant slow-drip of paltry post-release content, it’s a relief that CD Projekt Red has stuck to releasing occasional, but relatively substantial markers of their progress.
11/06/2018 at 01:08 Plok says:
Yep. I’m in love.
11/06/2018 at 01:38 StarJuice says:
Can’t wait for more about this one!
11/06/2018 at 01:52 Turkey says:
Yeah, no cynicism. This looks straight up amazing.