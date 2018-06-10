Fallout 76 is a prequel, “four times the size” of FO4

Bethesda have confirmed that Fallout 76 will be a prequel to the post-apocalyptic RPG series, showing off the hills of West Virginia in a new trailer during Microsoft’s E3 briefing. Game director Todd Howard was on stage to say that it follows some of the first people to emerge from a Vault after the nuclear war, reestablishing society in a chunk of virtual space that’s “four times the size of Fallout 4”. Watch the trailer below.
Sure, that’s a land I would like to roam.
Bethesda’s own E3 presentation is later tonight so I’m sure we’ll see and hear a lot more soon.
Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.
10/06/2018 at 21:39 DarkFenix says:
So, four times the number of empty DIY settlements full of generic “settler”, four times the area to be sent on generic, soulless missions the game will generate an infinite number of. They also make a point of talking about “rebuilding”, I sure hope that means they don’t make their wannabe Sims game take front and centre even more than it did in FO4.
Fallout 4 was such a huge step backwards in all but the gunplay, that it’s going to take a lot for me to have any interest in this.
10/06/2018 at 22:00 Jord68 says:
Agreed, FO4 was such a waste. I’m worried this will be much the same. Either another crap Fallout focused on the lame building mechanics with no RPG elements to speak of or an even worse MMO game.
At the very least If it’s a FO4.5 I hope they got rid of the godawful player voice acting. Playing anything other than a generic friendly white male or female was odd. The voices didn’t match any other race, and the dialogue made it extremely difficult to roleplay as evil.
10/06/2018 at 22:11 jj2112 says:
But just think about the number of “Another settlement needs your help”-type missions we’ll be getting!
10/06/2018 at 22:11 TillEulenspiegel says:
I have zero faith in Bethesda, but any vague hint of a mainstream sandbox MMO catches my attention. A huge world is one of those things that’s necessary but not sufficient to create certain experiences.
Even empty space isn’t necessarily bad; you could build entire games around mechanics which depend on long travel times. Either in-game time (consuming tons of resources to quick-travel) or real-time.
I’m just being silly though, AAA games don’t do interesting things like that. Especially not MMOs.
10/06/2018 at 22:48 hamburger_cheesedoodle says:
As much as FO4 was a letdown, the Far Harbor DLC was fantastic, everything that a Fallout game should have had from the start. Here’s hoping that means they learned their lesson, and this game will be better for it.
10/06/2018 at 21:53 Janichsan says:
Who the hell left the mouse pointer on screen while the trailer was running??!!
10/06/2018 at 21:55 Someoldguy says:
I’d expect the earliest people to leave a vault to find more of a blasted radioactive wasteland, not more leafy trees.
I wasn’t wowed by FO4’s plot but I did appreciate their attempts to introduce crafting as a way to rebuild a bit rather than just murderhobo your way around. Hopefully this time they’ll give it all more purpose.
10/06/2018 at 22:13 brucethemoose says:
Anything in West Virginia is a lower priority target than, say, Washington DC or Boston. So it’s not necessarily going to be a smoldering crater like 3 or 4, hence coming out earlier makes some sense.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas was a scorching desert before the bombs fell.
10/06/2018 at 22:05 Trodomir says:
Oh yay, it’s 4x what nobody wanted. Ugh.
10/06/2018 at 22:30 Tallfeather says:
Yes, continuing the utter sales flop that was Fallout 4.
10/06/2018 at 22:30 brucethemoose says:
I get that everyone wants another Fallout New Vegas, but I’d probably play the heck out The Sims/Simcity: Nuclear Edition. There’s a fairly popular FO4 mod just for that.
Not sure why everyone’s freaking out. BGS themselves implied that they got tired of churning out the same RPGs year after year, which is perfectly reasonable.
10/06/2018 at 22:46 Zenicetus says:
A big part of the freakout is people who just want another singleplayer game, and not a MOO.
This wouldn’t be my favorite part of the USA to set a Fallout game in, or my preferred timing after the war. And I didn’t enjoy the base-building stuff that much in FO4. But I like the way Bethesda creates Fallout-flavored environments to roam around in. So I’d buy another singleplayer game.
I have zero interest if it’s multiplayer, and that trailer gives no hint about which kind of game it is.
10/06/2018 at 22:51 brucethemoose says:
I don’t really understand the “I won’t buy it if it’s multiplayer” attitude either. That’s too broad of a generalization.
If it’s a WoW MMO, or battle royale, or barebones Rust/Dayz-like survival, I’ll avoid it like it’s FEV. But it could be a unintrusive or optional form of multiplayer, or something different for all we know.
10/06/2018 at 22:30 milligna says:
Looks great to me, bring on the 4 player co-op please.
10/06/2018 at 22:30 vorador says:
Four times the size of Fallout 4 = four times the fun, right?
Well, at least i will be able to avoid better the main questline with that much terrain.
Hire better writers, Bethesda! Or at least someone who passes of as such.
10/06/2018 at 22:45 Werthead says:
Locations in the trailer:
The New River Gorge Bridge
The State Capitol in Charleston
The Greenbrier
Woodburn Hall, Morgantown
Point Pleasant (home of the Mothman, who seems to the inspiration for a monster in the game)
The Greenbrier, which looks like the White House on steroids, has a nuclear fallout bunker in its basement IRL, so it’d be cool if that’s where Vault 76 is located.
More interestingly, those locations are right on opposite sites of the state, so it looks like the map will be the entire state of West Virginia, making it the biggest Fallout game to date. Four times the size of Fallout 4’s map would also make this the biggest RPG Bethesda has ever hand-crafted (Arena and Daggerfall’s maps were technically thousands of times bigger, but they were procedurally generated).
More information from the Bethesda event tonight (2am GMT) which should clarify what the multiplayer/survival elements are in the game.
10/06/2018 at 23:00 literarylottie says:
Nice Greenbrier reference; I was wondering if the WV setting meant it would be a playable location.