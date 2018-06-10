Fallout 76 is a prequel, “four times the size” of FO4

Bethesda have confirmed that Fallout 76 will be a prequel to the post-apocalyptic RPG series, showing off the hills of West Virginia in a new trailer during Microsoft’s E3 briefing. Game director Todd Howard was on stage to say that it follows some of the first people to emerge from a Vault after the nuclear war, reestablishing society in a chunk of virtual space that’s “four times the size of Fallout 4”. Watch the trailer below.

Sure, that’s a land I would like to roam.

Bethesda’s own E3 presentation is later tonight so I’m sure we’ll see and hear a lot more soon.

