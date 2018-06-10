Halo Infinite announced, returning to PC

John Halo is returning to PC with Halo Infinite, Microsoft announced today during their E3 presentation. It’s a bit of a mystery for now, but expect jeeps, ringworlds, and shiny helmets. Halo 2 was the last game in the main sci-fi FPS series released on PC, though Halo 5’s edit-o-sandbox Forge did come our way. Here, watch the announcement trailer.

Firm details on the game are thin for now. Microsoft’s marketing blurb says this video “provides a glimpse into the future of the Halo franchise, leading it into new and unexpected directions.”

