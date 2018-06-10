Halo Infinite announced, returning to PC

John Halo is returning to PC with Halo Infinite, Microsoft announced today during their E3 presentation. It’s a bit of a mystery for now, but expect jeeps, ringworlds, and shiny helmets. Halo 2 was the last game in the main sci-fi FPS series released on PC, though Halo 5’s edit-o-sandbox Forge did come our way. Here, watch the announcement trailer.
Firm details on the game are thin for now. Microsoft’s marketing blurb says this video “provides a glimpse into the future of the Halo franchise, leading it into new and unexpected directions.”
Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.
10/06/2018 at 21:25 Daymare says:
It’s going to be a crossover with the BioShock universe!
Exciting times we live in!
10/06/2018 at 21:27 mlj11 says:
“Infinite”, huh? My money’s on it being a Battle Royale-like. Or a Destiny-like.
10/06/2018 at 21:53 SaintAn says:
PSO-like. Damn youths!
10/06/2018 at 21:38 vorador says:
Open world battle royale. Do i get a cookie?
10/06/2018 at 22:38 brucethemoose says:
With survival elements?
Nah. I’m putting $5 on a trading card game.
10/06/2018 at 22:44 brucethemoose says:
Despite my barely restrained-cynicism, I do love the idea of driving around a Halo halo in a bouncy Warthog.
Among other things, they’re arks built to shelter life, which means infinite biodiversity, whatever impossible terrain they can dream up, and ridiculously grand alien precursor constructs. It’s a heck of a setting for exploration.