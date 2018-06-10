Ori and the Will of the Wisps brings all the feels

I’m not sure what your favorite part of Ori and the Blind Forest was. Was it the heartbreaking breaking of hearts throughout the story? Was it the whole Metroidvania but cute aspect? Was it the soundtrack that has few to no peers in gaming? Well, whatever made that game special for you, today at E3 we got our first full look at the follow-up, and it is everything you would want. At least, it is everything I want. I assume you and I are the same, because we’re both hear to just fawn over Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

The original game followed Ori, a guardian spirit, and Sein, who acts as Ori’s guide. In the sequel, you embark on an adventure with all new combat and customization options while exploring a vast, exotic world encountering larger than life enemies and challenging puzzles. Seek help from discoverable allies on your path to unravel Ori’s true destiny.

Check out the trailer below:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a 4K UHD, Xbox One X Enhanced, Xbox Play Anywhere title set for Early 2019. Check out the official game site to stay up with Ori and the Will of the Wisps.