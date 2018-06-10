Overkill’s Walking Dead game gets four character trailers

With the final season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead kicking off soon, there’s no shortage of good interactive experiences from that fictional universe. Hell, I’m impressed if you’ve managed to stay caught up. I’m pretty sure I’ve still got at least half a season in my cue, just like the show itself. Meanwhile, serving as the Fear The Walking Dead to Telltale’s series, there’s the impending release of Overkill’s The Walking Dead. I’m already tired of typing The Walking Dead and we’re still in the intro paragraph. Oooof. Anyway, there are character trailers for this game now! Which means it is probably happening for real this time!

This other interpretation of the series has been in development for just way too long, so seeing something in the light of day that looks this good thrills me. Made by Payday developers Overkill Software, the game’s still a bit of a mystery, beyond being a co-op zombie-killing FPS with L4D-sounding dynamic levels and new characters and stories in the world of Robert Kirkman’s zombie comics. It got an announcement trailer in 2014 that was hilariously small in scope and details, and E3 2015 had an in-game engine trailer that showed some people and zombies in a hospital but nothing more.

Honestly, I thought this game had gone the way of George A. Romero’s City of the Dead.

But no. It’s real now. As evidenced by the character trailers that have been rolling out. The latest one, featuring survivor Heather, shows how this world has turned a Kindergarten teacher into a thing of brutality, and if the game has anywhere near the storytelling as these trailers, consider me completely sold.

The other three playable characters are here:

There’s a release date of 2018. Sure. I’ll take that!