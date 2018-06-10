Overkill’s Walking Dead game gets four character trailers

With the final season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead kicking off soon, there’s no shortage of good interactive experiences from that fictional universe. Hell, I’m impressed if you’ve managed to stay caught up. I’m pretty sure I’ve still got at least half a season in my cue, just like the show itself. Meanwhile, serving as the Fear The Walking Dead to Telltale’s series, there’s the impending release of Overkill’s The Walking Dead. I’m already tired of typing The Walking Dead and we’re still in the intro paragraph. Oooof. Anyway, there are character trailers for this game now! Which means it is probably happening for real this time!
This other interpretation of the series has been in development for just way too long, so seeing something in the light of day that looks this good thrills me. Made by Payday developers Overkill Software, the game’s still a bit of a mystery, beyond being a co-op zombie-killing FPS with L4D-sounding dynamic levels and new characters and stories in the world of Robert Kirkman’s zombie comics. It got an announcement trailer in 2014 that was hilariously small in scope and details, and E3 2015 had an in-game engine trailer that showed some people and zombies in a hospital but nothing more.
Honestly, I thought this game had gone the way of George A. Romero’s City of the Dead.
But no. It’s real now. As evidenced by the character trailers that have been rolling out. The latest one, featuring survivor Heather, shows how this world has turned a Kindergarten teacher into a thing of brutality, and if the game has anywhere near the storytelling as these trailers, consider me completely sold.
The other three playable characters are here:
There’s a release date of 2018. Sure. I’ll take that!
10/06/2018 at 19:33 Zallgrin says:
Looks intriguing! Hopefully there is enough story focus to make me grab it.
10/06/2018 at 19:56 NetharSpinos says:
I wouldn’t mind another L4D-like romp. All of the trailers were enjoyable, though I’d ultimately probably end up playing Grant. Geriatric white man, ho!
10/06/2018 at 21:21 Tallfeather says:
And, it of course gets every parent in The Feels when he says “I’ll find you…” to his grandchild somewhere.
10/06/2018 at 20:19 mruuh says:
I mean, I’m looking forwards to see what the game will be, but let’s forget about it for a minute, and think about how far the 3D computer animation has gone. In some moments, I forgot that I wasn’t watching real live actors in those trailers.
Of course, uncanny valley is still there, and probably will be for many years, but to me, this is still amazing.
Let’s just hope they don’t blow the entire budget for this game on graphics. :)
10/06/2018 at 21:52 ninjadeath says:
I have to agree. Some of the character faces are scarily real looking.
10/06/2018 at 22:59 phuzz says:
That lady in the top picture is looking quite cheerful for someone who’s got ketchup all over her face.