From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hitting PC

Dark Souls developers From Software have revealed their next game, a stab ’em up named Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, seemingly set in a supernatural version of feudal Japan. The game’s not due until 2019, and details are thin for now, so let’s skip right on to the trailer.

From Software teased Sekiro last year but it was a big mystery. Now we can see its violence – and know it’ll be on PC, not one of their PlayStation exclusives. Activision are publishing this one.

