From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice hitting PC

Dark Souls developers From Software have revealed their next game, a stab ’em up named Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, seemingly set in a supernatural version of feudal Japan. The game’s not due until 2019, and details are thin for now, so let’s skip right on to the trailer.
From Software teased Sekiro last year but it was a big mystery. Now we can see its violence – and know it’ll be on PC, not one of their PlayStation exclusives. Activision are publishing this one.
Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.
10/06/2018 at 21:51 BaronKreight says:
I’m excited. Nioh was great, this should be too. And here’s something. There’s a russian word “секира” which transliterates as “sekira” and means “axe”.
link to ru.wikipedia.org
Apparently “секира” relates to latin word “securis” (axe).
10/06/2018 at 22:23 Daymare says:
Cool. This is the only game I’m looking forward to right now with actual excitement.
10/06/2018 at 22:27 Garou says:
Based on the kanji behind the title at the end of the trailer, I think the word ‘Sekiro’ means something like ‘outline of a wolf’, or ‘one wolf (of a pair)’.
I mean, it’s probably a name, but the kanji is composed of the word for ‘Wolf’ – Rō, preceded by Seki. Seki is the counter word for several things (ships, fish, birds…), but also means half of a pair, and is used in compound words meaning ‘one eye’, ‘one hand’, etc..
So perhaps this is referring to the protagonist’s status as somewhere in between life and death, i.e. he is only half there (very FromSoft), or it means he is one of a pair of metaphorical wolves. Maybe the main antagonist is his sibling, or connected in some close way?
Of course, my mastery of Japanese severely is limited, so happy to be corrected.
10/06/2018 at 22:36 digital_sneeze says:
Nioh was a massive disappointment, so this should heal that wound nicely. Can’t really imagine FromSoft getting this wrong tbh.
10/06/2018 at 22:38 kemo says:
I never could get into Dark Souls but this looks really interesting
10/06/2018 at 22:47 widowfactory says:
Bloodborne with a grappling hook? Yes. Please.