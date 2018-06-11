Assassin’s Creed Odyssey kicks off in October

After a great many leaks, Ubisoft today finally announced Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, taking the open-world murder simulator to Ancient Greece. Playing as a lad or a lass who’s the offspring of Leonidas, the Scot who was crowned king of Sparta after kicking a postman down a hole, we’ll sneak, sail, and stab across the land. It largely resembles last year’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, obviously, but the return of naval combat to the series is quite welcome. It also leans on the drama a bit more, with dialogue options and even optional romances. Here, come watch all this.
First, your usual announcement trailer introducing the broad strokes:
I’m calling it: this game has too many 300 references. Mate, calm down. I know you like the film but it was 12 years ago. Chillax. You’ve got to stop shouting “THIS IS SPARTA!” whenever you give a can a kick down the road.
Anywho. In Odyssey we play as either Alexios or Kassandra, a kid of Leonidas who’s prophesied to doom Sparta and therefore lobbed off a cliff. Except they don’t die, obvs, and soon they’re tootling around, stabbing folks with Leonidas’s magical spear and uncovering secrets and conspiracies in their family history. It’s set in the fifth century BC, during the Peloponnesian War. Unlike Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and its Frye twins, Alexios or Kassandra will be the character we play all game, not switching between them.
It seems mythical elements will creep in, as trailers and screenshots show Medusa and the Minotaur. But having recently watched Sergio Leone’s The Colossus Of Rhodes, I’m sorry that mecha is probably too far outside the game’s timeline to appear.
Kotaku have already played a bit, if you want to read more. Or, you can watch this lump of gameplay yourself:
And most importantly, you can reject romance:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is due to launch on October 5th, costing £50. Development is led by Ubisoft Quebec, with eight other Ubisoft studios (and some external companies) chipping in.
11/06/2018 at 23:11 DatonKallandor says:
That romance picture is the brother-sister pair right? It is ancient Greece after all.
11/06/2018 at 23:27 khamul says:
Actually, I can’t remember much incest in the ancient greek tragedies.
Well, Oedipus, obviously, but that’s different. For starters, it wasn’t altogether his fault. Also, the city was cursed with plague because of it, so it was definitely something the Gods were not super-cool about. Even though they caused it.
Families Gone Wrong was definitely the big theme of the day, but it really tended to be about the killing: parents killing children, children killing parents, brothers killing each other… and that was all before it got really nasty.
But the Peloponnesian war with mythic elements sounds just about perfect to me. I’ve avoided Assassin’s Creed so far – on the grounds that I’m really not big on stabbing people – but may have to check this out.
Are there any red carpets in the game? Top tip: don’t tread on them. Will also be very disappointed if at least one person doesn’t get murdered in the bath, with a net, and an axe.
12/06/2018 at 00:36 Someoldguy says:
The Greek creation myth was chock full of incest. Maybe that’s why they take such a dim view of it between mortals?
11/06/2018 at 23:17 Blastaz says:
And just for John’s “don’t preorder” and “games are getting too expensive” gripes you can order the gold version now, a snip at 95 quid…
11/06/2018 at 23:20 TychoCelchuuu says:
I’m not saying it’ll be bad – in fact everything looks rather good, all things told – but I miss the promise of the first Assassin’s Creed game, which was probably the weirdest entry in a series that has just gotten more conventional as time goes on (culminating in this game, which looks like a bog-standard action RPG).
The first game clearly had some pretty interesting notions, and I suspect at one point the goal (or at least the hope) was that you could play the whole thing without any HUD, minimap, or other gamey stuff. (You can still see some remnants in there if you look up the “investigation” results, but it’s all very neutered, because those are hidden in a menu and the game just puts all the stuff you need to know on your minimap.)
There’s an alternate history (probably one in which Ubisoft makes way less money, I suppose) in which Assassin’s Creed turned out closer to Hitman + parkour + historical settings + melee combat instead of what it in fact turned into, which is just The Witcher 3.
11/06/2018 at 23:22 DatonKallandor says:
Yeah this is basically aRPG Titan Quest.
11/06/2018 at 23:28 fish99 says:
Very reminiscent of Origins, but I guess that’s to be expected if they’re going back to making an AC game every year.
11/06/2018 at 23:41 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
Are the Athenians the bad guys purely because the 300 sequel was a load of pants then?
11/06/2018 at 23:49 Zorgulon says:
An adventure in Classical Greece sounds terrific, it’s just a shame we can only get that tied into the Assassin’s Creed universe! Hopefully very little of the Abstergo or Templar bollocks features in the game, especially considering this appears to be set 400 years before the Assassin Order is even founded in Origins.
I like the look of the rocky Titans Atlas and Prometheus petrified in the map. Mythology I can be excited for, even if I’m really just relishing the chance to explore Athens and Sparta. Oh, and cruise around in a trireme.
His spear (or presumably Leonidas’) is a bit short though. Seems they’re reluctant to stray too far from the sword and arrow combat, but charging around as a hoplite would have been pretty cool.
12/06/2018 at 00:01 Seafoam says:
Super Mario series truly took a new direction this time.
12/06/2018 at 00:33 Magus42 says:
It’s so weird to me that the lead of an Assassin’s Creed game is a Spartan. “Everything is permitted” is about as far from Spartan culture as you can get. I guess you’re an exile and a rebel, but it still feels wrong.
12/06/2018 at 00:56 Someoldguy says:
Yeah, I guess it’s Greek myth as brought to you by people whose main knowledge of Ancient Greece is 300. I applaud the option to allow you to play male or female, albeit of a lighter skin shade than you might expect in sun soaked Greece, but it’s pretty ironic that they’ve chosen to introduce gender equivalency and have you originate from Sparta. No doubt slavery will be conveniently absent.
12/06/2018 at 00:38 Thulsa Hex says:
I’m surprised that they’ve gone back to the yearly schedule, but as someone who’s never played an Assassin’s Creed game, both Odyssey and Origins look more appealing to me than the rest of ’em. Well, maybe also Black Flag. I like that Odyssey seems to have a little bit of healthy silliness.