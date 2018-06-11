Bethesda announce all-new “space epic” Starfield

Bethesda Game Studios, the folks behind The Elder Scrolls and the new Fallouts, today announced a mysterious new game named Starfield – “our first wholly original franchise in 25 years”, according to studio director Todd Howard. He called it a “next-generation singleplayer game” but, beyond that, didn’t reveal anything concrete. This is a game that’s a fair way out, something we won’t even see for a fair while, let alone play. But I can tell you for certain: space is involved. Watch the announcement teaser trailer below.
Space!
With Bethesda making Fallout 76 a multiplayer survival game, it is good to hear that they’re still doing singleplayer. I always grow bored with Bethesda’s RPGs (I assume this is another open-world RPG? it’s kinda their thing) but do enjoy meandering around and getting into scrapes before it all becomes too repetitive. I’m up for repeating that in space.
Howard said Starfield is “a game we have spent years thinking about and working on, something we feel uniquely positioned to pull off and that we’re incredibly excited about.” And that’s that.
But after Starfield, in the distant, distant future? The Elder Scrolls VI.
Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.
11/06/2018 at 04:32 brucethemoose says:
Dang, those are some skinny teasers.
2H 2020 for Starfield, maybe?
They mentioned having multiple studios now, but that probably means one will just be tied down with FO76. So TES6 is a LOOOOONG way off.
11/06/2018 at 04:34 Ejia says:
The space game I’ve always wanted is an open world like Bethesda’s Fallouts, but with a retrofuture 80s theme instead of post-apoc 50s Americana.
11/06/2018 at 05:18 mlj11 says:
So, like an open-world The Jetsons?
11/06/2018 at 05:30 Ejia says:
The Jestsons is a bit too 60s. More like Mass Effect: Blood Dragon.
11/06/2018 at 04:51 geldonyetich says:
Nice to see a Sci-Fi setting coming out of Bethesda that isn’t post-apocalyptic. But I’m curious what kind of gameplay we’re looking at here.
Maybe Elite: Dangerous with spacelegs? I’d love that, provided the gameplay is solid. Space combat as rich as Freespace and on-foot combat as good as Destiny’s? Or maybe I could try setting the bar fairly.
I have a morbid curiosity to know what Braben was thinking when he saw that reveal, complete with a legally-distinct-from-Coriolis space station.
11/06/2018 at 07:31 brucethemoose says:
Combat has never been Bethesda’s strong suit.
I’m more concerned with the world being interesting enough to explore.