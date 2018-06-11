Bethesda’s new VR bits include Prey mimicking prop hunt

Not satisfied with bringing snow trolls and hellspawn to expensive cyber goggles, Bethesda are bringing two more of their games to VR – Prey and Wolfenstein. Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot and Prey: Typhon Hunter are set in their respective universes and, of the two, Typhon Hunter seems the most interesting. It’s a prop hunt-like bit of multiplayer hide and seek, in which five players are mimics pretending to be everyday objects, and one player is Morgan Yu, trying to find and kill them. “Typhon Hunter is a deadly game of cat and mouse,” say Bethesda, “except in this instance the cat is sometimes a trashcan or a bottle of cleaning supplies and the mouse has a shotgun.”

It’s not its own game, but will be released in summer as a free multiplayer update to Prey: Mooncrash, the new roguelike DLC that has you crawling through a moonbase. The hide and seek mode will be playable outside of VR as well, say the Bethbods, and there’ll also be another kind of VR mode for those who don’t want to play with peeps. This one, called TranStar VR, will be a solo ‘escape the room’ style mode in which you solve puzzles aboard the Talos I station. It’ll also be a free update for those who have the Mooncrash DLC.

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, meanwhile, is a standalone VR game, not a freebie. It’s set in Paris of the alt-1980s, the same period as the new co-op expandapack, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which features BJ’s fighty daughters. I’ll let the Bethers give you the rundown on Cyberpilot:

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot drops you into the role of a resistance hacker on a mission to tear apart the Nazi forces in Paris using their own machines. Take control of a fire-breathing Panzerhund and more as you fight Nazis in the City of Love in order to aid the French resistance.

It’ll be out sometime in 2019, they say. We’ve got no footage of either of these, soz. But you can probably expect some floating guns and confined spaces.

