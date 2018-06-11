Devil May Cry 5 bringing back old Dante in 2019

After briefly passing through another developer and another protagonist, Devil May Cry is going back to the old ways. Capcom tonight announced Devil May Cry 5, directed by Hideaki Itsuno (the director of DMC 3 and 4) and bringing back old Dante (now properly old) and Nero as our heroes. Expect over-the-top hack ‘n’ slash action, doofy demons, big bosses, and sarky quips. Nero has made a new pal too, who you can meet in the announcement trailer below.
Capcom lay out the premise in their marketing blurb:
“Years have passed since the legions of hell have set foot in this world, but now a new demonic invasion has begun, and humanity’s last hope will rest in the hands of three lone demon hunters, each offering a radically different play style. United by fate and a thirst for vengeance, these demon hunters will have to face their demons in the hope to survive.”
I assume Nico, Nero’s travel buddy, is the third character? We’ll see.
Capcom also list DMC5’s genre as “Stylish Action”, which I will allow because Nero appears to surf around standing on a missile at one point. Also, Dante? More like Dadte:
Devil May Cry 5 is expected to launch in spring 2019.
I’m with our dearly-departed Adam (RPS in peace) when it comes to Ninja Theory’s 2013 DmC: Devil May Cry, mind, and the new Dante it introduced – and especially on the daft overreactions to him.
“Having alienated many fans of the series before release, by featuring a different brand of posturing pretty man than they were used to, Ninja Theory’s gloriously over the top romp seemed doomed to fail, but it’s a beautifully barmy concoction,” he said. Bless you, Adam. I suppose Capcom taking the series back to its old line means we’ll never see that sequel Adam wanted. Not that getting DMC5 is a bad thing, of course.
