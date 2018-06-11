Doom Eternal is Hell on Earth

Id Software today announced Doom Eternal, a sequel to their unexpectedly great 2016 reboot of Doom. As in the series’ original run, the sequel is bringing Hell to Earth, and it looks pleasingly meaty in the announcement trailer. Click on through to watch.

Hell yes meat hell.

Details on Doom Eternal are thin for now, as Id Software are planning to host a livestreamed reveal event during QuakeCon on QuakeCon on August 10th. Id did note that it has “twice as many demons” though, so it’ll be nice to meet some of those meatmen.

“As the DOOM Slayer, return to take your vengeance against the forces of Hell,” Bethesda add. “Set to an all-new pulse pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, fight across dimensions as you slay new and classic demons with powerful new weapons and abilities.”

It is strange to see any sort of realistic Earth in Doom. The Earth-y levels in ye olde Doom II were strange, abstract places, building with the limited toolset to create things that don’t look much like cities at all – but Hell’s cities would be alien, wouldn’t they? I quite liked ’em.

