For Honor marches into Chinese history with four new warriors and a 4v4 siege mode

Brutal medieval axe grinder For Honor is getting four new Chinese warriors as part of an update called Marching Fire, Ubisoft have said at their E3 announce-a-thon. It’s also getting a new 4v4 game mode about besieging castles, as well as a to-be-revealed “endless” singleplayer mode and some equally unknown two-player co-op stuff. The game’s cut-down Starter Edition is free for keepsies right now too. It was all announced with the battle pizzazz of a slow-mo cinematic trailer, which you’ll find below. Stabby stab.

The fighters from the Far East make up the new Wu Lin faction, explained Roman Campos-Oriola, creative director, and they’ve arrived in For Honor’s ahistorical nonsenseland after being kicked out of their homes for various reasons. Here’s the line-up:

“The Jiang Jun, once a feared general, now uses his guandao to wreak havoc on the West. The Nuxia, a bodyguard betrayed by allies, uses her hook swords to slay anyone who stands in her way. The Shaolin, a warrior monk forced to watch his monastery burn, now spreads the gospel with his staff. The Tiandi once sat fourth in line for the throne but was consumed by madness and killed his brothers, ultimately leading to the defeat of his empire. Now, he atones by seeking out the wicked with his broadsword.”

The new Breach mode, meanwhile, will see players busting down gates and effing up fortresses, while others defend against any such advances with pots of boiling oil and archers. I don’t have time to teach you the basics of this mode because I am in California right now and A VERY BUSY MAN. So here is a video that runs through it all.

There’s also some good news for the cheapos among you. The Starter Edition of the fighter is free from some point today until 18 June (but only on Uplay, it seems). That’s a good price for a slice-em-up that has traditionally been a little wonky and buggy but has nevertheless always had some oomph to it, and has recently improved with the addition of dedicated servers and some training features.

The update will be out on October 16, and you can read more about it on the official website.

