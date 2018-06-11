Gears of War 5 isn’t the only new Gears game

Gears of War is coming back in a big way. Today’s Microsoft E3 presser ended with a huge blast of Gears reveals. The first: a Funko based Gears of War game called Gears POP! which is… just bewildering? I don’t know. Are any of you Gearheads also big Funko collectors? Seems like a weird place to start bridging games into the Funkoverse, but it is also a mobile game so what am I even complaining about? The second announcement is Gears Tactics, which is an XCOM style game set 100 years before Gears 1. That… that makes a lot more sense than Funkos. And finally, there’s the big daddy announcement you all were waiting for: Gears of War 5 is indeed coming. We have two trailers and some storybits to enjoy today.
The short announcement trailer is here, which gives you a pretty big look at the game:
The much more interesting trailer is this cinematic teaser, which really digs into the story and the interaction between these characters. One of our heroes in the new Gears 5 is Kait, who seems to be dealing with the repercussions of life in a state of constant war, but also visions that she feels may be some form of communication that prevents her from having control over her actions. There’s a lot here around PTSD and, you know, general interpersonal communication that isn’t just shouting at The Boys. This is… very much the most excited I’ve ever been for a Gears title.
Marcus Fenix and his son return alongside the rest of the Gears 4 team, and this new adventure seems based around lush forests and other more brightly colored environments than previous Locust attack sites. The gameplay shows us a few enemies and weapons, but no mentions of anything regarding game modes or the like.
Gears 5 will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch at some point in 2019.
Gears Tactics is worth taking a look at as well, if you’ve got an extra minute. This looks fantastic and I always want more XCOM ’em ups.
11/06/2018 at 01:11 p00rWhiteGuy says:
Unreal Tournament development would be amazing
11/06/2018 at 02:19 Gwilym says:
The Funko Pop thing is kind of genius. Anyone who’s really into Gears of War definitely owns one of those chainsaw guns, and anyone who owns one of those chainsaw guns definitely owns at least half a dozen Funko Pops. I’m not sure how or why this happens, but it happens.
11/06/2018 at 02:23 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
Gears POP? Uh… OK.