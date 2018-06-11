Metal Wolf Chaos XD plops the US president back into a mech

I’d never heard of Metal Wolf Chaos before today, which was why I raised an eyebrow at the claim this press release makes about it being “From Software’s legendary mech shooter” which was “previously released in 2004 as an Xbox exclusive only in Japan”. To pinch some words from RPS news boy Dominic Tarason, the story stars “an American president single-handedly thwarting a coup with his personal mech-suit”. It sounds like an odd curio, not the stuff of legend.

I’ve since read around, and can now confirm that it’s definitely both. I can also confirm that a remastered version is on its way to PCs the world over, and there’s a trailer for it that made me say ‘whaa?’ out loud.

For folks that can’t watch videos right now: a mech jumps out of a Whitehouse window, another mech yells ‘Michael’ then laughs maniacally, the first mech shouts something that sounds like ‘Witcherrrrr’ and then a plane flies across the screen. I’ve watched it a few times now, and I stand by my initial response.

Publisher Devolver Digital are calling it ‘Metal Wolf Chaos XD’, and claiming it brings “updated visuals, refined gameplay, and support for 16:9 4K displays”. It’s being worked on by folks from From Software and General Arcade, and will be out out some time later this year.

To be honest, that trailer left me nonplussed rather than bemused – I think it’s aimed squarely at people who are already familiar with Metal Wolf rather than the uninitiated. (Re)enter Dominic Tarason, who told you about rumours concerning this very announcement a couple of days ago:

“Now, for a bit of a reality check; Metal Wolf Chaos isn’t a great game. It’s a good one, and often hilarious, but it’s a bit short, easy and repetitive. Even if it did get a brand new PC port, I have a feeling it would shine the harsh light of day on its slightly cracked and worn plating. That said, it’s still a hell of a ride, and I’d love to see it get a modern remaster.”

There’s no release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam if that sounds like a ride you’re interested in.

