Metro Exodus surfaces in February 2019

If you want to see nuclear winter again, you’ll need to survive regular winter, as Metro Exodus has confirmed a release day of February 22nd, 2019. The FPS series based on the post-apocalyptic novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky is venturing even further away from the Moscow subways where all this started, this time roaming across big sandbox overground levels. And apparently fighting boat-chomping giant mutant pondlife at some point. Here, watch Metro Exodus’s new E3 trailer, which shows Artyom sneaking, skidding, canoeing, shooting, and stabbing.

“The gameplay footage was captured from a single massive sandbox survival area and follows Artyom and our band of Spartans as they smash into the Volga region during the post-apocalyptic Russian spring,” Deep Silver explained in an accompanying statement. “The new trailer illustrates the many new experiences and dangers that await. The Volga region of Russia encompasses the drainage basin of Europe’s largest river and is packed with dangerous bandits, a fanatic religious cult, and a range of vicious mutants desperate to make Artyom their next meal.”

Sounds like a party. A sexy party at that, if someone’s playing Massive Attack.

Metro Exodus is due to launch on February 22nd, 2019 – the same day as BioWare’s Anthem. It’s made by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver. Exodus’s Steam page is already up, for wishlisting purposes, and I would expect it to follow the previous two games to GOG too.

Elsewhere in irradiated land, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was recently announced. That might just be a pipe dream with a name at this point, but we live in hope.

Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.