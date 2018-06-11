Microsoft buy Forza Horizon and Hellblade studios, and more

Microsoft have gone on a spending spree, buying four studios and opening a new one of their own. During their E3 pressblast tonight, Microsoft announced that they’ve picked up Forza Horizon developers Playground Games, Hellblade developers Ninja Theory, State Of Decay developers Undead Labs, and We Happy Few developers Compulsion Games. They’ve also opened The Initiative, a new studio in Santa Monica with a name like a faction of WWE heels.
All of the newly-Microsofted studios have put out statements that say–and I’m paraphrasing here–“We’re excited to join Microsoft, not least of all because they have bountiful resources, and we’re going to make good games and all shall be well, and all shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well.” Basically.
As for how it works out in reality, well, we’ll see over the next few years. With all of Microsoft’s own games also being PC games these days, albeit tending to require Windows 10 and its lousy Store, everything these studios make should still be coming our way.
As for The Initiative, it sounds like Microsoft want more home-grown ‘indie’-style games.
“We’ve been given the freedom to explore, try new things and operate like an independent studio, with the backing from one of the biggest companies in the world to do something bold and different,” studio head Darrell Gallagher said. He was formerly the head of Crystal Dynamics.
Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 4 tonight too, racing around old Blighty, so they’ve certainly had a big day.
Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.
11/06/2018 at 00:57 int says:
Senua’s sacrificed.
11/06/2018 at 01:19 Jokerme says:
Four more dead studios. Such a shame.
11/06/2018 at 01:26 -Alligator- says:
I’m so sad about this. RIP Ninja Theory.
11/06/2018 at 01:26 StAUG says:
Please don’t lock a Hellblade sequel behind the Windows store :(
11/06/2018 at 01:49 cpt_freakout says:
That’s exactly what is going to happen, isn’t it.
11/06/2018 at 03:15 mitrovarr says:
I suspect the Windows store will be dead or so unpopular by the time any sequel comes out that it might escape. What worries me is that they’ll be blandified and filled with microtransactions like all big company games seem to be lately. And then they’ll be unpopular and the studio will die off.
11/06/2018 at 02:46 Pulstar says:
Hellblade never needed a sequel though.
11/06/2018 at 01:28 Kurokawa says:
Well…
Shit
11/06/2018 at 01:31 Hyperion says:
classic microsoft. They all got github’d cause someone complained the xbone doesn’t have very much exclusives.
11/06/2018 at 01:56 Ejia says:
I suppose they’re intent on matching EA’s bodycount of beloved, but dead studios.
11/06/2018 at 01:57 pookie191 says:
Sorry Microsoft but buying the awesome Ninja Theory still wont convince me to use your store for the sequel to hellblade
11/06/2018 at 03:31 grimdanfango says:
Yeesh, so apparently succeeding in breaking new ground in small independant triple-A-quality production is just a great way to get swallowed up and spat out by the very publishing system you were demonstrating an alternative to.
And I genuinely excited to see what Ninja Theory did next too. Scratch ’em off the list I guess…