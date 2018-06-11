Platinum continue their PC streak with Babylon’s Fall

It looks like a scene straight out of Dark Souls; a battered knight lays hunched over as a towering blue armoured figure prepares to finish them off. Then the fallen knight sprouts magical tentacles from their back, tears off their opponent’s sword-arm with them and uses it to bisect them, which is a bit less Dark Souls. Announced during Square Enix’s E3 showcase, Babylon’s Fall is the next from Bayonetta & Nier: Automata studio Platinum Games and, while we haven’t seen any gameplay footage yet, they reckon that it’ll be out on PC next year.

So, what nuggets of info can we draw from the trailer below? Well, they’re definitely going for Souls-ish medieval dark fantasy, set in a world where humanity has been forced underground by an angry goddess after 450 years of war over a magical artefact known as the Oversoul. Now humanity are going to climb back up and kick god’s arse, as if that wasn’t exactly the thing that got them in trouble in the first place.

The dramatic shot of four heroes (who look to fit the classic archetypes of wizard, fighter, rogue, and cleric ) standing in front of a massive tower immediately makes me think that this is going to be a co-op game, and maybe even a dungeon crawl of some description. While I could be wrong, I’ll hazard a guess that with Platinum at the helm – masters of the character action genre – this one is going to be more action than RPG, and that’s just fine by me. With Devil May Cry 5 just recently announced, too, I’m feeling positively pandered to.

Babylon’s Fall is coming to PC (via Steam) and PlayStation 4 in 2019. Given that this is something brand new from Platinum (especially noteworthy after Microsoft’s Scalebound fell through), I’m going to keep a very close eye on this one.

