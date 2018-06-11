Prey Mooncrash DLC out now alongside free story, survival and new game+ modes

At last night’s Bethesda E3 conference, we got another of those ‘here’s a thing and it’s out now’ announcements. It’s a Prey expansion, called Prey Mooncrash, which is pitched as “an infinitely replayable experience” in which the “enemies, hazards and loot” are different each time you play.
If spending money isn’t your thing, Arkane had more Prey-flavoured stuff, too. A free update – also out now – brings new modes to the base game, including store mode, new game+, and a survival mode. Hop below for trailers and details of all of those – plus a scant mention of a multiplayer mode called Typhon Hunter that’s coming later this summer.
Here’s the Mooncrash trailer, for starters:
I do love that song.
Mooncrash is, as the name suggests, set on the moon. You’re taking part in a simulation and attempting to escape from a research facility on the surface, with all the normal Prey enemies and tools to play with in the process. You don’t only play as the same characters as in the base game; instead, there are multiple new unlockable characters, each with their own upgradeable skills. Those are presumably the gribbly fellows in the image above. The DLC costs £13/$20/€20 from Steam, or £30 if bought alongside the base game as part of a new Prey Digital Deluxe edition.
Arkane have been teasing this new expansion for months, via Twitter gifs, unsubtle ‘redacted’ photos, and updated achievements.
The new free modes are pretty much what they sound like: the story mode is designed for people who want the narrative without so much combat; survival mode introduces the need to manage your oxygen levels and bleeding after injuries; and New Game+ is, I assume, the same old game made harder. We’ll throw a writer against the rocks of all of this and get back to you with thoughts.
Finally, details were light on the Typhon Hunter multiplayer, beyond a description: it’s a competitive mode one player is human and five other players control Mimics, the game’s shape-shifting enemies. As in the singleplayer, the Mimic players can turn into regular objects – cups, boxes, etc. – in order to get the jump on the human. Nothing else is clear beyond that, but you can imagine the Prop Hunt-like potential.
The trailer above was shown as part of Bethesda’s stage conference, after which a few other details were shared. You can watch that in the video below, which should be timed to start at the right section of the video.
11/06/2018 at 10:03 TΛPETRVE says:
So basically they took inspiration from Alien Isolation‘s survivor mode for this DLC. Why the actual hell not.
11/06/2018 at 10:53 Xerophyte says:
It’s too bad that senior members of Arkane Studios had to be eaten by mimics for this release. Oh well, they died furthering humanity.
Also, R. Yu if I’m reading that right? Your mother is Catherine Yu, I think. I guess the family will be expanded.
11/06/2018 at 11:32 Stevostin says:
Good trailer. The art of the above characters above is terrible though, a far cry from the amazing work done on Dishonored 2. I am much, much more interseted in more Dishonored than in more Prey. Prey’s charm are nearly intellectual only. Very little happens in term of skill, feel, move, etc. It’s all about taking an angle and see how it pans out. Nice but a bit lacking for my pleasure.
11/06/2018 at 12:12 woodsey says:
I’m a little confused. Is this a traditional single-player expansion pack with a story and a bunch of spare modes, or is it just a bunch of spare modes with some very minor context provided?
11/06/2018 at 12:26 napoleonic says:
As I understand it, they’ve announced three new, separate things:
1. Some new spare single-player modes, all free, all available right now.
2. A new spare multi-player mode, available later this year, probably free.
3. A new paid single-player expansion, a self-contained combat-focussed mission on the moon, available right now.
Make sense?
11/06/2018 at 13:05 TΛPETRVE says:
Played a few minutes of the add-on. So yeah, it’s basically PREY: The Roguelite. No procedural maps (thankfully), but randomised enemy and item placement, permadeath, and unlockable stuff (ranging from new characters to customisable starting loadouts). Every character has their own individual storyline as well as attached goals and endings. Let’s see where this goes from here.