Shadow Of The Tomb Raider gameplay shows Lara’s Predator-esque junglemurders

When Eidos Montreal say that Shadow Of The Tomb Raider takes us through the journey where Lara Croft “becomes the Tomb Raider that she’s destined to be”, I think they mean becoming a stone-cold mass murderer. They blasted a few minutes of gameplay footage during Square Enix’s E3 press conference today, and it shows Lara’s stealthy murdermoves from camouflaging herself in mud to firing rope arrows into mercs so she can swing down as the counterweight hauling them up and hanging them from branches. Goodness me. I reckon she’s a real fan of Predator. See the vid below.
Stopping the Mayan apocalypse is evidently going to take a whole lot of blood.
And here’s the plain ol’ E3 ‘gameplay trailer’, showing some of the places and deathtraps she’ll face:
Ah, maybe the Tomb Raider she’s destined to be is one tied up in tedious conspiracies. What happened to the one who fought dinosaurs, smoked cigars, and had a motorbike?
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is coming on September 14th via Steam, priced at £45. For more on the game, read our hands-off preview from earlier this year.
11/06/2018 at 18:47 kud13 says:
She’s basically Batman know. But with bow and knife.
11/06/2018 at 19:31 Ergates_Antius says:
And more killing
11/06/2018 at 19:00 lglethal says:
Well the Mayans were into the whole blood sacrifice thing, so maybe they were just preventing Apocalypses (Apocalypsii? What is the plural of an Apocalypse?) back in their day.
Makes sense to me (about as much sense as most computer games these days)…
11/06/2018 at 19:12 MiniMatt says:
It says something when Agent 47, an actual hitman, has a lower body count than Lara, archaeologist/explorer
11/06/2018 at 19:58 Pogs says:
And yet they still teach archaeology…
11/06/2018 at 19:12 DanMan says:
Not sure what to think of this yet. More of the same but more murder death kill. Meh.
Also different developer, so I’m wary still.
11/06/2018 at 19:57 Jazzhole says:
Were is tomb raiding in my TOMB RAIDER game?!
Yet another stleathy killing spree game it looks like, not gonna fall for this for the third time.