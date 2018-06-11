Shadow Of The Tomb Raider gameplay shows Lara’s Predator-esque junglemurders

When Eidos Montreal say that Shadow Of The Tomb Raider takes us through the journey where Lara Croft “becomes the Tomb Raider that she’s destined to be”, I think they mean becoming a stone-cold mass murderer. They blasted a few minutes of gameplay footage during Square Enix’s E3 press conference today, and it shows Lara’s stealthy murdermoves from camouflaging herself in mud to firing rope arrows into mercs so she can swing down as the counterweight hauling them up and hanging them from branches. Goodness me. I reckon she’s a real fan of Predator. See the vid below.

Stopping the Mayan apocalypse is evidently going to take a whole lot of blood.

And here’s the plain ol’ E3 ‘gameplay trailer’, showing some of the places and deathtraps she’ll face:

Ah, maybe the Tomb Raider she’s destined to be is one tied up in tedious conspiracies. What happened to the one who fought dinosaurs, smoked cigars, and had a motorbike?

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is coming on September 14th via Steam, priced at £45. For more on the game, read our hands-off preview from earlier this year.

