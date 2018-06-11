Ubisoft show off multipirate shipfights in Skull & Bones

What sets Skull & Bones apart from Sea of Thieves? Being more of an action-RPG and having enemies who can actually put up a decent fight, for starters, going by a new gameplay explain-o-trailer for Ubisoft’s upcoming shared-world multiplayer pirate shipfight sandbox action-RPG. It gives a broad overview of customising your ship’s loadout, ship class special abilities, engaging in shipstealth to slip past watchful NPCs, plundering booty, teaming up to fight real big ships, backstabbing piratepals, and making your pirate ship just look real cool.

Quite nice, that. Might be a lark with pals, assuming everyone can’t be too much of a tedious murderbastard to each other. I’d give it a go, especially having read last year’s preview from our dearly-departed Adam (RPS in peace).

Skull & Bones is slated to launch some time in 2019, following a recent delay extending development time.

