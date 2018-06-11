Square Enix tease The Quiet Man

The bods at Square Enix teased a new game called The Quiet Man during their E3 video presentation. There isn’t much to it, except that it features a pale deaf (and presumably mute) character with good back-alley brawling skills. The game, curiously, is half live-action and half graphical biffing – as you can see in the announcement trailer below.
For now, all Square Enix say is:
“The Quiet Man takes players beyond sound and words to deliver an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which players can complete in one sitting, seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay.”
No idea why he’s beating up these two guys who were minding their own business. Maybe we’ll find out in August, when Square Enix say they’ll share more. Let’s hope this depiction of a deaf and mute person doesn’t follow the terribly-received Mute.
Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.
11/06/2018 at 19:14 Zenicetus says:
So apparently we haven’t come far enough in the year 2018 to make the transition seamless between live action and CGI rendered men. The two goons don’t look anything like the actors when it switched modes.
We’re gonna need a bigger budget…
11/06/2018 at 19:24 LexW1 says:
Wow I… I… is this some sort of elaborate joke, or prank or hoax?
I… I’m aghast.
It says on screen “seamless” and it just looks terrible. And the concept is terrible. It’s exactly like something from Always Sunny in Philadephia. This is literally like something Charlie would come up with, right down to the appearances of the characters.
And not only is the transition horrible, but the animation and so on look like they’re from last-generation, not even this one. Good god.
Seriously this is not a prank?