Square Enix tease The Quiet Man

The bods at Square Enix teased a new game called The Quiet Man during their E3 video presentation. There isn’t much to it, except that it features a pale deaf (and presumably mute) character with good back-alley brawling skills. The game, curiously, is half live-action and half graphical biffing – as you can see in the announcement trailer below.

For now, all Square Enix say is:

“The Quiet Man takes players beyond sound and words to deliver an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which players can complete in one sitting, seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay.”

No idea why he’s beating up these two guys who were minding their own business. Maybe we’ll find out in August, when Square Enix say they’ll share more. Let’s hope this depiction of a deaf and mute person doesn’t follow the terribly-received Mute.

Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.