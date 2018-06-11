The Division 2 adds raids & more, drops season passes

Loot boxes and season passes have cast a long shadow over this year’s E3, and many major studios are trying to salve old wounds by declaring long-term plans for their games that no longer require players to pony up £30 on top of the box price. Tom Clancy’s shooty MMO-lite The Division 2 counts itself among them. In addition to boasting an evolved setting (thoroughly post-apocalyptic now that the first game’s deadly virus has burnt itself out) it now boasts a much more reasonable long-term plan for its more dedicated players.

At their big E3 press conference, Ubisoft announced that The Division 2 has a lot of endgame planned for those who burn through its main story arc. As part of your reward for completing the main story, you’ll get to choose a special prestige class with its own dedicated special weapon, as well as opening up a new set of long-term progression options. You’ll probably need a few of these extra ranks under your belt to tackle the new 8-player raids, which (if the high-level stuff in the first game was any indication) will put most squads through the wringer.

Nicest of the press conference announcements is that there are major episodic updates planned for the game, each adding new world events, areas to explore, story missions, equipment and the like. Unlike the first game this will all be included in the box price up to at least Episode 3. While I wouldn’t put it past Ubisoft to offer season passes that primarily deliver cosmetic items and maybe boost unlock speeds (as they have in the past), it sounds that for the foreseeable future, all the important stuff that you’ll need to play with friends will be delivered as free updates.

It’s also worth noting that a lot of the moral wonkiness of the first game (which started you off as a government sleeper agent gunning down ‘looters’) seems to be mitigated by the refreshed setting. The Division seem to be acting more as free agents now, protecting enclaves of civilians trying to rebuild after the viral apocalypse from raiders, bandits, warlords and apparently the remnants of the US central government who apparently run under the banner of the ‘True Sons’, which definitely sounds to me like a dangerous bunch of ‘patriots’ eager to catch a few bullets.

They showed a good chunk of live gameplay footage at the end of the show. One thing I noticed is that ‘grunt’ class enemies seem to be more numerous than in the first game, but die even faster. Higher-ranking baddies still require more XCom-like tactics, however, with players pinning, flanking and flushing baddies out of cover with grenades wherever possible so that you can pile bullets into their huge HP bars.

In general, combat environments seem more open – The Division was mostly narrow straight New York streets, but DC seems to offer a less constrained battleground, albeit still littered with clear Low and High cover, little of which seems destructible. It looks like more of The Division, all told, and as someone that’s planning on returning to finish up the original game sometime, that’s not an entirely unwelcome proposition.

The Division 2 is out on March 15th, 2019. Some ways off, but at least I’ve got the time to finish up the original. You can sign up for the early beta here.