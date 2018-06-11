The Elder Scrolls VI announced

You will, I am sure, be astonished to hear that Bethesda Game Studios are making another Elder Scrolls game. Today, during their E3 pressblast, they announced that The Elder Scrolls VI is now in pre-production. And… that’s about it. The game is a long, long way away, coming after Bethesda’s all-new Starfield – which is itself so far out that we don’t even know what it is. But! The Elder Scrolls VI exists. Bethesda don’t say where it’s set, but perhaps you can sniff some clues out in the teaser trailer below?
Is it Love Island? It’s probably not Love Island.
11/06/2018 at 04:41 Top Hat Zebra says:
It looks like it might be High Rock to me. Possibly Hammerfell, but I’d think the teaser would focus more on desert for that.
11/06/2018 at 04:50 brucethemoose says:
Yeah, my first guess was southern High Rock.
Funny enough, Iliac Bay (aka southern High Rock) looks like the next big release of Beyond Skyrim.
11/06/2018 at 05:34 Ejia says:
I’ve been wondering about this. There’s a coast, but no sand, and it doesn’t look jungle-y, so it probably isn’t Hammerfell or Elsweyr.
11/06/2018 at 08:22 lofaszjoska says:
Well, shoot. I was really hoping for Hammerfell, so I was worried Bethesda would go crazy and pick Black Marsh or Elsweyr.
Looks like I’m still not getting Hammerfell, but it is because Bethesda picked the safest location they have.
11/06/2018 at 04:46 geldonyetich says:
An extremely rudimentary teaser at this point. We know Elder Scrolls VI is a confirmed thing, but I’m feeling like they’re still on the drawing board about a lot of it. I’m thinking we’re at least a couple years out from release.
As such, I feel like any guesses I could glean from this teaser is bound to be wrong on the grounds that it’s too soon. It’s not there to inform us about the content of the game. The only thing it reliably tells us is that they’re planning on great graphics and a huge world.
If I were to go out on a limb, maybe a world will be the size of the whole continent this time? Daggerfall did it, after all. Time will tell but, if you ask me, it’s sort of telling that they’re not calling it by region. They could have easily dropped a region’s name and people’s imaginations would have run wild. Instead, they’re just laying out as, “Elder Scrolls VI.”
11/06/2018 at 06:29 Evan_ says:
‘Sir, TES fans are enrgaed since the F76 announcement!’
‘Make them a TES6 reveal!’
‘But sir, we didn’t even decide..’
‘Don’t you know what font to use? Just put it on something pretty, vast and generic. And start rendering already, announcement tomorrow!”
11/06/2018 at 07:44 particlese says:
“But sir, trailers need music, too!”
“Just get the Revenants to doot something out, then autotune it to the usual.”
11/06/2018 at 04:49 mitrovarr says:
Yay! I thought the series was dead forever after they made ESO! Hope they don’t over-streamline and homogenize it – Skyrim was a bit silly in that one character could become good at everything. I played a sneaky bow sniper that nonetheless got to become head of the mage’s college.
11/06/2018 at 04:54 brucethemoose says:
I mean, Oblivion was like that too. You could become head of pretty much every guild, Champion of Cyrodil, champion of every daedra, and BE Sheogorath.
The trick is to limit yourself if that part of the RPing is important to you. Do different questlines in different playthroughs.
11/06/2018 at 05:22 Aerothorn says:
One of these days I’d love the big behind-the-scenes reveal on what happened to/at Bethesda post-Skyrim. If they are only now entering pre-production on their two big single-player games, what on earth have they been doing for the last 7 years? Concept art and high-level design decisions only take so much time and use so many staff.
11/06/2018 at 05:29 Seyda Neen says:
Why do you think Starfield is just now entering pre-production? I’d guess it entered full production alongside Fallout 76 right after Fallout 4 was finished.
11/06/2018 at 06:18 mitrovarr says:
“If they are only now entering pre-production on their two big single-player games, what on earth have they been doing for the last 7 years?”
Probably making ESO. :(
11/06/2018 at 06:56 Aerothorn says:
It was hammered over and over again that ESO was made by Zenimax, not Bethesda. Also, while I have a lot of problems with Bethesda’s writing and quest design, ESO’s was notably worse, so…I really hope it wasn’t them.
11/06/2018 at 07:46 Hyena Grin says:
If we’re lucky, maybe they were working on a new/upgraded engine. The Creation Engine seems like it’s held together with duct tape and old screws, at this point.
11/06/2018 at 07:51 brucethemoose says:
Skyrim DLC, then Fallout 4, then Fallout 4 DLC (which finished pretty recently), then Fallout 76. All while doing real development on Starfield (or so they claim), and little side projects like the Skyrim ports, and the Fallout VR/mobile spinoffs.
That’s plenty for a studio to juggle.
11/06/2018 at 05:49 Roest says:
That could be anything. Like showing off some terrain shader effects for a 3D engine. Very low effort trailer.
11/06/2018 at 06:04 M0dusPwnens says:
I feel weird saying this, but I sincerely hope that trailer is as throw-away as it looks.
It looks a bit like they know they’re making TES 6, they know people are hungry for the announcement, and they decided to throw together a last-second trailer to generate some attention for Fallout 76 and, especially, Starfield – they clearly want to hype Starfield, but this kind of “Ooh, what is it? So mysterious!” angle only works if people look at it and wonder, and “Bethesda has announced a game called Starfield and that’s it” is not going to get many eyeballs on their presentation.
At least that’s what I hope. I pray that it does not indicate that they’ve decided to do another generic fantasy setting instead of something a little more unique, like the Elsweyr a lot of people have been expecting. A lot of people have lamented TES games becoming increasingly streamlined and “safe”, and that would be truly sad.
To probably read way too far into it, I’m also really, desperately hoping that the emptiness and ruined castle do not hint at a “re-imagining” of TES where they eschew all the characters and dialogue and complexity in favor of more empty, solo “freeform exploration”. It’s not impossible to imagine them going for something like that after how seemingly everyone has been gushing over that sort of thing in Breath of the Wild(ly Overrated). I’d happily take a less-scripted, less-directed, more immersive TES 6 – more Morrowind, less Skyrim – but I will be sad if it’s less Morrowind and more BotW. Even for those who love Breath of the Wild, TES doesn’t need to be that.
11/06/2018 at 07:10 pistachio says:
That’s the sixth Bethesda article in a row. Office need a repaint? <3
11/06/2018 at 08:06 Excors says:
That’s kind of what happens when a company holds a press conference and makes multiple significant announcements – the gaming press reports on them, because that’s their job. There were about 17 articles in a row from Microsoft’s one.
11/06/2018 at 08:24 airmikee99 says:
$20 says if they combined every single one of these game announcements into one post you’d whine about there being too much news to contain in such a limited space.
11/06/2018 at 07:52 satan says:
FINALLY!
Very early pre-production, so maybeee three years away?
11/06/2018 at 08:09 particlese says:
I happened to be rummaging through old files yesterday to start a backup and refresh of my computer, and I came across the screenshots which astounded me at the times of TES3+’s releases. Morrowind was Vivec, Vos, et al, and my reaction then and now was “Ooo, what strange and cool architecture! And so many polygons!” (Okay, so the polygons are visible now. :) ) Oblivion showed some forests and rocks: “Omg, that looks like a photo!” then; “Hehe, I thought that looked like a photo. Does look really pleasant, though. I actually forgot Oblivion was that dense with trees!” Skyrim had that picture of the sneaking Argonian in a shop: “OMG you can be a velociraptor! And there’s tons of stuff everywhere!” then and now. Here, it’s more or less “Yay, it has trees! Well good, they haven’t forgotten and at least don’t seem to be in a hurry to finish whatever it is.” I’m honestly happy to spend another couple years playing other stuff and recharging my TES batteries for another deluge of whatever sort of nature trails they come up with this time.
11/06/2018 at 08:25 particlese says:
I should probably point out that this is a teaser video of something a long ways off rather than screenshots of a near-finished game, so it’s not exactly a fair comparison. :)
11/06/2018 at 08:20 Ham Solo says:
I predict it will be fixed by modders 1 year after release.
Cautiosly optimistic, though…