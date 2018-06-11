The Monday Papers

Sundays are for playing board games. Like, loads of them. Back to back. Apart from when you’re reading about video games.
I’m opening the Papers this week with one of the many editorials about Steam’s recent policy decision, because of course I am. I’ve gone with Oli Welsh’s for Eurogamer, because he does a good job of identifying exactly what Steam is within the world of PC gaming – and why it has a responsibility to, yunno, accept some responsibility.
Yes, game creators have a right to free speech, to make games on any topic they like, as transgressive and offensive as the law allows. But they do not have a right to publish these games on Steam. For Valve to confuse these two things is a deluded fallacy, and for it to offer this delusion as an excuse for an abandonment of moral values and an abdication of social responsibility is rank cowardice.
I found Midboss(Em)’s interrogation of ‘asset flipping’ interesting, even if I think some of it must have gone over my head. Em makes some good points, though surely some instances of asset flipping are recognisable as such and DO constitute a lazy way of profiting off of other people’s work?
An asset can even be more than a digital file of some sort that is copied between game makers and games, in practice it can extend to a concept. Pipes in Flappy Bird, for example, are described as “ripped” even though they are demonstrably not the same image as the one used to represent pipes in the cited Mario games, yet when the same thing appears in several beloved prestige indie titles, it’s a loving homage, an engagement with the form’s history and conventions, bla bla bla… well, which is it, though? Coming back to the jarring, low poly white-gloved hands of the hiker in Sexy Hiking, aren’t they weirdly evocative of Mario as well?
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell, occasionally of this parish, reviewed Cultist Simulator for Eurogamer. I wrote a supporter post earlier this week that touched on the same link between boredom and brilliance that Edwin talks about, though I’m more conflicted about Cult Sim’s greatness than he is. It’s repetitive and dull and a little bit magic, and I’m still not sure how I feel about that.
This mundane rhythm keeps up throughout the ensuing 20 or 30 hours, as cards and timers of all kinds slowly cover the tabletop, each accompanied by a gravid yet delicate prose snippet about the game’s curious, alternate-1920s England. It’s the bassline for an experience that is as much an investigation of mind-killing drudgery as it is a homage to the wayward imagination – indeed, an experience that derives much of its mystery and threat from their inseparability.
I had no idea there was an entire world of racist mods for Paradox games, but I do now thanks to Luke Winkie’s article on Kotaku. I appreciate Ted52’s attempts to clean up the alt-right praise surrounding his mod, but I despair at the way he doesn’t take that as evidence he shouldn’t have made it in the first place. His mod isn’t quite as bad as the explicitly racist ones mentioned elsewhere in the piece, but it still clearly enables and encourages racism – and that’s obviously not something the world needs any more of. (Seen as it’s so relevant, I can’t resist dropping in this excellent ContraPoints video about understanding the tactics of the alt-right.)
[Ted52] swears up and down that his mod isn’t meant to be digested as a political statement, or a conduit for some sort of Nazi fantasy, but he’s still been inundated with those kind of fans. “It doesn’t feel great,” he says, when his community is overrun by “either by far-right forces or by trolls pretending to be far-right.” Obliterating the Steam forums, he says, was a necessary first step. Unfortunately, as any fan of Paradox games knows, that air of xenophobia in the scene isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
On the Verge, Patricia Hernandez wrote about a developer who responded to a pro player’s “joke” about shooting up his studio – by drawing a dick on the special gun cosmetic he’d won in a tournament. It’s an interesting story, and I’m glad Hernandez asked an online harassment researcher what she thought about it. My initial response was ‘oh, that’s neat’ – but yeah, it probably isn’t.
Although there are some instances where responding individually with empathy or levity can help change behavior for the better, that isn’t scalable to large volumes of abuse — and it can also reinforce negative behavior, particularly if the person making the threat is looking for attention or a reaction. “The norm we see again and again online is that the way to be seen is to be inflammatory,” says Lo. “When people who are playing a game don’t like it, they harass the developers in the forums as a form of exercising power or to get them to do what they want… You don’t want to validate threats of violence as an option for being heard.”
I stopped reading Astrid Budgor’s breakdown of horror game Paratropic halfway through when I realised she’d made me desperately want to play it, and I didn’t want to see any more spoilers. I’ll be sure to come back to it though, because this is whip-smart stuff.
The game’s fascination with eerie frissons in familiar places, with the intangible border between here and there, evokes, among many other things, the writing of J.G. Ballard. The Ballardian is marked by alienation, masochism, urban structures haunted by emptiness, and the hollow violence of wealth. But where Ballard’s characters were often disaffected upper-class types, Paratopic depicts a precariat milieu of dingy apartments, highway gas stations, and grimy diners. These are the spaces accessible to people with no money, people who may be desperate or disenfranchised or simply passing through.
Amanda Hudgins wrote about how Gamergate nearly made her leave the industry. I don’t have anything to add, just read it.
Don’t tell me this isn’t about women. I’ve been here since the beginning, when it was just slut-shaming one developer. When it was calling her and masturbating into her phone because she released a game about depression. I’ve watched women flee from their homes, give up their careers, all as their lives have been splayed on the altar of journalistic integrity. I’ve seen the effects of #GamerGate, the vitriolic core. It may have skinned itself in another cause and paraded itself around, but it hasn’t changed. Not really.
I posted about this the other day, but here’s Derek Yu on Steve Gaynor’s Tone Control podcast. I’ve since listened to it and I’ve now worked out every single detail about Spelunky 2, but I’m not telling.
Music this week is Fade & Fall by Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band.
11/06/2018 at 10:36 BooleanBob says:
Arguably more interesting than Valve’s policy change has been the disconnect between the various game sites’ response to it and that of their readerships. Of the dozens of Bellevue-slamming editorials released in simultaneous broadside, the comments everywhere I looked came out moderately-to-strongly in favour of Valve’s decision. It’s been weirdly fascinating to see how neatly support and detraction have polarised between the professionals on one hand and the commentariat on the other.
11/06/2018 at 11:40 LearningToSmile says:
The reason why I wholly support Valve’s decision is because for smaller self-published titles they are still a de facto monopoly. Because they control the market to such a degree, their curation becomes functionally no different from censorship, since if you’re not on steam, you basically don’t exist.
I’d buy the arguments of personal responsibility(even if I still didn’t exactly agree with them) if we had a healthy and competitive market where multiple viable options exist, but we don’t.
11/06/2018 at 11:54 MiniMatt says:
Probably should keep in mind that the commentariat unlikely to be representative of the wider public – contrary positions fill up comment sections, nods of agreement aren’t worth logging in for.
11/06/2018 at 12:03 Excors says:
Readership is not the same as commentership, so it may be dangerous to draw too many conclusions from comments. I imagine that typically people are less likely to comment on an article if they agree entirely, than if they disagree and feel they have some important points to raise.
In this particular case, perhaps part of the issue is that the pro-Valve argument (“free speech!”) is easy to make concisely, while the anti-Valve argument (“yes, free speech is good, but …”) is more complex and needs more subtlety. Subtlety is much easier to express in long articles by professional writers than in off-the-cuff comments by random internet people. (It doesn’t help that half the commenters evidently haven’t even read the article they’re commenting on.)
Or maybe the staff at written-word game sites are old fogeys who are simply out of touch with today’s gamers, and they will soon die out when we’re all watching teenage Youtube influencers instead. In the meantime, I appreciate their work.
11/06/2018 at 13:22 Fingolfin says:
I suspect this has a lot to do with the fact that the writers of those articles probably spend quite a bit of time browsing the Steam store and its new releases, as opposed to most of the readers. Usually when I go into the Steam store it’s to search for a game that was recommended elsewhere (either by a friend or an article, mostly), and the few times I actually browsed it on the seasonal sales I didn’t see any of these controversial games.
It’s actually quite ironic, because the less curated the Steam store is, the more we’ll need games journalists to recommend good games and filter out the bad ones.
11/06/2018 at 13:25 Mahaku says:
11/06/2018 at 11:06 MultiVaC says:
That first link seems to be broken for me so I can’t read the article, but it seems to touch on what I think is really bizarre about the way this whole argument is framed. It’s kind of telling of the ridiculous amount of power Valve has that we are talking about this issue in terms of free speech and censorship.
Valve can’t actually censor anything at all, and no decision they make one way or the other has any effect on anyone’s free speech, period. Because they aren’t the government, and they can’t actually stop people from doing things; all they can do is choose not to sell something in their store, which is not even close to censorship. It’s like saying if Walmart didn’t stock a certain brand of potato chips those chips have been “banned”. It’s sort of insane, and is a perfect example of the creepy way giant tech companies try to position themselves as something more like governments.
Valve is a distributor of products. They aren’t presiding over a natural and free ecosystem and deciding what should be permitted. They decide what they want to distribute, and if the answer is yes, then they are making a business deal to distribute that product by way of their store. They choose what they will enable, not what is allowed. And that is a huge difference.
The question that Valve is dealing with isn’t “Should Nazis and trolls have the right to express themselves?”, it’s “Will you do business with Nazis and trolls by distributing their work to a much larger audience than they could on their own, in exchange for a cut of the profits?”. And Valve’s answer is “Sure, whatever”. Would any of us ever heard of Active Shooter or AIDS Simulator if it wasn’t for Valve and Steam? Probably not, which makes them responsible for it. They’re trying to act like they are just sitting back and letting people do their own thing, but really they are saying they will help anyone sell their shit, so long as the money is good.
Admittedly, Valve is in a position now to shape the video game industry, and if they don’t sell something it will pretty much be excluded. But that’s only because we accept it. It’s the same way we’ve accepted that Facebook and Twitter are essential parts of our discourse because so many of us are beholden to their services. Companies like this pretend that they are just a natural part of our lives and it’s bullshit. It’s got nothing to do with censorship or free speech, and if we keep treating it that way then we are just elevating them to a position that they have no business being in. This whole libertarian “neutral” stance is nonsense, and if the whole video game marketplace becomes a dumpster fire by way of an avalanche of garbage pouring out of Steam it’s only because Valve was perfectly willing to keep being an unlimited source of fuel.
11/06/2018 at 11:24 Frosty Grin says:
There are thousands of games on Steam most of us never heard of. In fact, that’s a very common complaint about the current state of Steam. So if you want to blame someone, blame the people who overreacted to these games, as well as gaming journalists.
Nonsense. There is a natural monopoly at play – dealing with multiple storefronts is an extra hassle. The only way out of this is to separate Steam the platform and Steam the storefront. But Valve opening up the existing storefront is a step towards it, so if you feel like they are “shaping the industry” by not trying to shape the industry, I’m pretty sure you’ll feel the same about them letting anyone use the platform.
11/06/2018 at 11:59 Kollega says:
I think the issue is exactly this, what MultiVaC and LearningToSmile say. The discourse around Valve’s content policy is being framed in terms of “censorship” and “free speech” is because Valve is the number one distributor of games on PC, and thus if they don’t distribute something, it has a lot less chance to catch on (whatever this something might be – good or bad within anyone’s personal worldivew).
Even if I go and buy a big-name title on a platform other than Steam, it’s likely to still come with Steamworks DRM and technical solutions. This means that “all roads go back to Steam” in a very real sense; like Frosty Grin is saying, it’s a kind of self-perpetuating monopoly, because no-one wants to deal with several clients for launching their games.
So is it the modern-day state of affairs that Valve can bury some game’s chances at popularity by refusing to distribute it? Yes. Is that a natural or desirable thing? Hell no! And I think the solution, as stated, is to completely decouple Steamworks from the Steam storefront one way or another. That way, we could keep our already-existing libraries of games on the Steam platform, but not support Valve and their store policy with money if we dislike it for any reason. HOW we could possibly do that, given that regulation of big business has been, ahem, “going out of style” for the last twenty to thirty to maybe even fourty years… that’s an entirely different and much harder question.
11/06/2018 at 12:08 Frosty Grin says:
Well, except people criticizing Valve DO want to “bury some game’s chances at popularity” – that’s the whole point. They DO want to erase games like that out of existence yet pretend that it isn’t censorship. So, like I said, if Valve does decouple Steamworks from Steam, they will still get critised by the same people for “supporting” these games.
11/06/2018 at 12:16 Kollega says:
If our existing Steam libraries and the Steamworks DRM/technical platform become separate from Valve’s Steam storefront, I don’t think this will be an issue. Valve could sell whatever they want on their storefront – it’s simply that, if I decide I don’t like what Valve sell, I would be able to not give them any money, at least directly from my wallet to theirs, by buying games elsewhere, even if those games use Steamworks DRM (like most AAA releases today do). Kind of like I already do by getting most stuff on GOG – just for all releases, not only the ones available on GOG.
Basically, what I’m saying is that I would certainly welcome a world of different competing storefronts with different policies – where I could easily support the store that e.g. doesn’t let neo-Nazi propaganda games onto its shelves, to use a very unsubtle example. That would be like… some kinda competitive free marketplace, I guess.
Again, how that would be practically possible when Valve have a stranglehold on PC game distribution, and are unlikely to face any kind of regulatory action, is entirely unknown to me, and I don’t think I have any easy or complete answers to that right now.
11/06/2018 at 12:12 battles_atlas says:
Of course there is a Streisand Effect in covering hateful content, but the idea that it has no influence otherwise is unsupportable. The Internet is full of communities that evolve and grow long before the media notice them. Was just listening to a podcast on Incels this morning, that community has been in existence since the 90s in one form or other, the press only found out when a member committed a terror Attack. Many many other examples available.
If Steam becomes a home to large quantities of “extremist content” then they may remain niche, but communities will develop around them. Shouldn’t pretend otherwise.
Of course this raises the central question of who gets to decide what is extreme, but it does need raising, and addressing, because it is not sustainable for the key industry platform to be profiting from – for example – communities who have mutated into rampant misogyny as sections of theIncel community clearly have. Steam cannot be mainstream and sell “Date Rape Simulator” at the same time.
I keep hearing the “but Amazon sells all kinds of shit and no one complains” response, but people do complain – there are press stories every week about dodgy or illegal content on there,and a crack down will come, whether that’s led by publics or regulators. It will for Steam too if they go down this route. It’s just a question of when the spark comes that starts the fire (see Facebook + Cambridge Analytica).
11/06/2018 at 12:21 Merus says:
I agree the core problem is that the Steam launcher is hooked up to the Steam store and people basically want a launcher for all their games.
I feel like this is something Microsoft could probably fix (and they have tried: Windows 7 had a ‘Games’ launcher that didn’t quite work). They would probably need to force the issue, and the odds of Microsoft doing it in a way that didn’t send up the antitrust flares is low, but they’re the only ones in a position to address it.
11/06/2018 at 12:26 battles_atlas says:
The way to address it is for regulators to break steam up – as you say expecting MS to play honest broker here is foolish. It has happened before,and GDPRs steps towards data ownership is a move in that direction.
11/06/2018 at 12:48 simontifik says:
Well put MultiVaC. I’m getting real tired of this ‘we just provide a platform it’s not our problem what people do with it’ attitude of tech companies.
11/06/2018 at 12:29 Phantom_Renegade says:
I think the article about Heart of Iron misses the point. The game inherently allows you to be a nazi, the modder didn’t introduce that. All the modder did was allow you to be a nazi in current times. I feel like everyone who attacks him for that should be attacking the developer of the game first and foremost. He absolutely should have made the mod, if only to expose the hypocrisy.
Let’s be real here, nazi’s now are the same as nazi’s then. Playing a nazi historically is just as bad as playing a nazi now. All the mod did was reveal how many people are getting the game for the sole purpose of creating some sort of holocaust.
11/06/2018 at 12:32 woodsey says:
I like Oli’s writing a lot normally, and am almost always in agreement with him, but I found his piece to be rather unconvincing.
At one point he seems to accuse Valve of having weak leadership and a poor corporate culture because the 300 people that work there have different opinions on what is obviously a controversial subject, and that they’ve taken that into account in their reasoning.
Personally, I don’t really care either way. If they decided to curate it themselves, and much more heavily, it wouldn’t bother me, and I’m not overly concerned by the free-for-all approach either.
The real problem with Steam is the nightmarish groups created under the community tab, which they do desperately need to wrangle under their control.