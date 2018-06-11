Watch Ubisoft’s E3 livestream here tonight

We’re alllmost to the Electronic Entertainment Expo, just a few more hours of livestreamed announce-o-trailerblasts until the industry’s biggest marketing love-in opens in Los Angeles. Our boy Brendy is over in that Americky to report from the E3 showfloor but, before all that, the pressblasts. Next up is a big’un, Ubisoft, starting at 9pm (1pm Pacific) tonight. Click on through to watch the livestream.

What to expect? Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, obviously, which has followed up its leaked announcement with leaked screenshots confirming yup, it’s off to Olden Times Greece. Ubisoft announced The Division 2 last night so I imagine we’ll hear more from that. The Crew 2 is out in a few weeks but perhaps they’ll have a surprise from it. The pirate ’em up Skull And Bones. And oh my god after all the E3s of waiting I actually forgot that they really are making Beyond Good & Evil 2. Shame on me.

And then… the games we don’t know are coming are mysteries. They always announce a few.

We’re almost through this year’s E3 livestreams. After this, tonight we have cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer’s PC Gaming Show and Sony too (who’ll be showing many, many games that aren’t confined to PlayStations). Then Nintendo on Tuesday because to heck with it, they’re always nice and colourful.

Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.