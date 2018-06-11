Wolfenstein: Youngblood announced, is co-op with BJ’s daughters

The splendid new line of Wolfenstein first-person shooters from MachineGames will continue next year with Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a cooperative game starring BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters. It’s set in 1980, see, 19 years after Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Would you be surprised to hear that the twins are also very keen on shooting Nazis? Meet ’em in the game’s announcement trailer.

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood introduces the next Blazkowicz generation to the fight against the Nazis,” Bethesda explain. “Play as one of BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, as you search for your missing father in Nazi-occupied Paris.”

That’s all they have to say and show right now. I imagine they’ll have more to say during E3, and certainly during QuakeCon in August.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is slated to launch some time in 2019.

