Rapture Rejects is battle royale in Cyanide & Happiness

The battle royale bandwagon continues to trundle along the great gaming highway, picking up anyone who can muster 100 or more unruly homicide fans. This time, the makers of near-the-knuckle comic Cyanide & Happiness are clambering aboard. Rapture Rejects is a top-down isometric battle royale, announced at the PC Gaming Show during E3. And it’s set in a world that’s been left behind by all the best people. Yeah, that sounds like a battle royale, all right.

“100 players drop into a world that only one can survive in,” says the Steam page that’s just gone up. “Scavenge for resources and fight off enemies until there is only one person left. That person gets to go to heaven.”

It’s being developed by Galvanic Games, makers of some cartoony stuff I haven’t played, and published by tinyBuild, who’ve got behind some good things in their time, including Streets of Rogue, Speed Runners, Mr Shifty and The Final Station.

I haven’t read any Cyanide & Happiness comics since I was a young and ignorant enough to laugh at things like cancer. Are they still well dodge? Given the quality of the chat on the average plane journey in Plunkbat, I’d say there’s enough of an audience for that kind of humour in a kill-or-be-killed world.

Check out our E3 2018 tag for more announcements, trailers, news, and goodness knows what else.