Sable makes a strong case for being the prettiest game of E3

I don’t really know what Sable is going to involve. I’m not sure I much care, so long as it looks and sounds like this.
Reminds me a litte of that super-widescreen, charmingly lonely early stretch of The Force Awakens where it’s Rey scavenging and subsisting in a vast desert scarred by the relics of ancient war, which I think I could have happily watched a whole film about.
Here’s the official description:
“A coming-of-age tale of discovery through exploration across a strikingly rendered open world desert. Go on a deeply personal journey across an alien planet as the young Sable, exploring ancient monuments, ruined architecture, and ships fallen from the cosmos, all while learning the history of its inhabitants and discovering her place in the world.”
There’s probably a bit of Journey in there, but the involvement of the ever-remarkable 80 Days‘ writer Meg Jayanth would seem to suggest we’re in for some strong and characterful narrativising as well as free-roaming exploration.
Sable hails from new London studio Shedworks, and I imagine you’ll be wanting to know about that soundtrack – it’s by Michelle Zauner of the band Japanese Breakfast. It’s due out next year, and you can go and rub some delightful screenshots of it over your eyeballs here. A Steam page is already up for wishlisting.
12/06/2018 at 15:38 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Oooh, pretty. And I recently fell in love with Japanese Breakfast (see em live if you can = amazing) I wondered where I recognised that voice from.
So, this looks very Star Wars, with Zelda-y gameplay, and writing by 80 days people? Oops, I think I just hyped myself.
12/06/2018 at 15:39 klops says:
Moebius
12/06/2018 at 15:45 causticnl says:
yes, Moebius def.
12/06/2018 at 16:16 dare says:
Moebius forever.
Also: un-zerqing-believably pretty. Holy cow.
12/06/2018 at 16:40 Don Reba says:
So Moebius. 😍
12/06/2018 at 17:00 cardigait says:
Hell yeah!
Strong Arzach and Pharagonescia vibes!
And from 80 days writer, game that i really loved.
Paint me excited.
12/06/2018 at 15:45 Kingseeker Camargo says:
I wish every game out there dared to experiment in unique art styles like this. This is the kind of game I’ll buy just because of how gorgeous it looks and I’ll find out what it is about later. I love everything about this in the same measure as I hate everything about BG&E2.
12/06/2018 at 16:42 bigblack says:
Yep. This is precisely how an auto-buy happens, holy cow, sign me up.
12/06/2018 at 15:48 Heavenfall says:
Beautiful cellshading on the character!
12/06/2018 at 15:55 Zenicetus says:
Great art concept, although the camera angles looked designed more for an impressive trailer than for controlling the character. Need to see some in-game video. It sure looks interesting.
12/06/2018 at 15:57 Stevostin says:
Moebius lives.
Probably substantially prettier in game. Youtube compression doesn’t bode well with that kind of rendering.
12/06/2018 at 16:07 LTK says:
I’ve never subscribed to a game’s newsletter so fast. It really reminds me of Zineth, with the art style and speeding through the desert. I’m always happy to be reminded of Zineth. It’s free, by the way!
12/06/2018 at 16:25 b00p says:
heckyeah
12/06/2018 at 16:36 DantronLesotho says:
Alec, I’m glad you made the comparison about the sketch about the force awakens because I 1. think about that scene a lot and wish it was its own thing and 2. also thought about that when this game first came on my radar.
This thing looks great, btw, and I first saw it on screenshotsaturday.com. Really glad to see it’s getting a good reception.
12/06/2018 at 16:45 automatic says:
Seems like Moebius comics and the new Zelda game are having sex and all I can think about is smearing my face all over it in a luxurious threesome.
12/06/2018 at 17:15 Mouse_of_Dunwall says:
That looks very cool. I dug the song in the trailer too.
12/06/2018 at 17:24 K_Sezegedin says:
Wow, looks great.
I want to take it in my arms and anti-alias the shit out of it, but still…