Satisfactory looks a lot like first-person Factorio

We’ll build machines to build machines to build machines to build a mysterious massive machine in Satisfactory, the next game from Sanctum and Goat Simulator developers Coffee Stain Studios. If that sounds a lot like Wube Software’s fantastic Factorio, you’ll probably think it looks a lot like it too after watching the new trailer. “It’s x but y” is always a crude way to describe a game but… Satisfactory sure does resemble Factorio but first-person. Which, really, I am up for.
There we are, sent to an alien planet by our bosses to construct a gigantic device of unknown purpose for their ‘Save The Day’ program. Like in Factorio–words I seem to be saying a lot–we start out scrabbling in the dirt, picking up minerals and clearing vegetation with our own hands. But start crafting powertools, building automated mines, building conveyor belts to transport minerals, machine to process the minerals, conveyor belts to take the resources to machines which craft them into components which are taken by self-driving tricks and trains to machines which combine those components with other components to… it’s one huge factory-automating engineering sandbox.
Add to that a pretty planet to explore, local wildlife trying to murder you, vehicles, and the mystery of what the heck our ultimate machine even does, and it all looks a lark. A shamlessly Factorio-y lark, but a lark none the less.
Being in three dimensions should make for some interesting/nightmarish factory construction, with things snaking over, under, and through each other. It’ll support some multi-level constructions too, and will offer jetpacks, catwalks, and bouncepads to help us navigate that tricky Z dimension.
Oh, and if the alien spiders put you off, here’s some comfort from the FAQ: “I’m also arachnophobic. So I made an ‘Arachnophobia Mode’ which turns the spiders into cute cat sprites. I spent two hours on it so it looks terrible, but at least they aren’t spiders anymore. But I guess you probably shouldn’t watch the trailer again.”
Satisfactory is coming to Steam, er, whenever it does. Having recently missed an alpha testing deadline, Coffee Stain are too cautious to commit to a timeline. Fair does.
Factorio is out now in early access, costing £21/€25/$30 on Steam and GOG.
12/06/2018 at 14:58 Drib says:
Factorio is always fun to start but I hit a wall around blue or green research bottles, whichever is farther along. It just becomes too annoyingly complex and the aliens keeps attacking and you have to rebuild everything for the hundredth time to blah blah blah.
Still though, this new game looks pretty. Might be a fun lark until it hits that point again, right?
12/06/2018 at 15:16 Elos says:
I recommend peaceful mode or just turning off biters alltogether if they annoy you, those settings are there for a reason. Lots of us play without biters.
Also, I don’t know when you’ve last played Factorio but they changed the science pack progression etc. quite a bit recently so there aren’t as big jumps in complexity anymore.
If you hit a wall, try destructuring the problem to smaller parts and do those one at a time. Like for blue science start by just making thing that produces Electric Mining Drills. You need a lot of those for your mining setups anwyas so it’s a good start. Then you’ll need to start making small amounts of steel to get an engine assembler or four going and so on. At the end you have all the components so you can just belt those together and start wondering where to get enough minerals to feed this thing…
Katherine of Sky has a very good tutorial series on youtube that you can take a look tips: link to youtube.com
12/06/2018 at 15:32 Nosada says:
I adore Factorio, but I’m with you on the Alien attacks. My solution: disable aliens entirely, play the game as the most complex puzzle you’ve ever seen. Add some mods to increase the complexity even further, and build a base so large your CPU ends up struggling. It’s a far more passive game that way, but given the time, you can develop far more complex solutions to any problem, and the fun comes from building the most efficient production supply.
EDIT: What Elos said.
12/06/2018 at 15:35 beleester says:
Blue science is definitely a bit of a difficulty spike (oil processing is a lot to take in all at once), but once you’ve got oil going you open up a whole lot of options, including laser turrets, which will make base defense trivial for the rest of the game.
If you’re having trouble with bugs, consider going for Military science first – it’s both easier to build and forces you to automate the production of guns and ammo, something you should be doing anyway to secure your base.
(All the science packs are designed to make you automate something that you need in bulk, but Black science is especially blatant about it.)
12/06/2018 at 17:02 Evan_ says:
After a while, biters are just another logistic problem to handle. It’s easier if you don’t try to produce enough power for a wall of lasers – enough bullets to to feed a wall of guns is a lot less stressing for your facilities.
12/06/2018 at 14:59 c-Row says:
0:17-0:26 looks like the exploration from No Man’s Sky but with more purpose.
12/06/2018 at 15:06 Iamblichos says:
Came here to say this, only to find it said. Ta… well spotted.
12/06/2018 at 15:17 brucethemoose says:
This is pretty much everything I ever wanted in a game.
Take my money!
12/06/2018 at 15:47 dangermouse76 says:
This looks great. It would be awesome if all the workers stopped for a lunch break everyday and just danced to Daft Punk songs for a bit.
12/06/2018 at 16:15 phuzz says:
So, Infinifactory but more realistic graphics then?
12/06/2018 at 17:15 Malarious says:
I know you’re being cheeky, but Infinifactory and Factorio don’t have that much in common. Infinifactory is a 3D Spacechem. It’s unthinkable to spend 30 hours on a single Infinifactory map: in Factorio, you *might* be able to launch a rocket after 30 hours, if you know what you’re doing.
Infinifactory is a puzzle game. Factorio is a strategy game. You solve cute one-off problems in Infinifactory. In Factorio, with every hour you spend, you expand your industrial sprawl across the planet, and it only stops when you say “enough”.
12/06/2018 at 16:19 Marclev says:
So … it’s an Infinifactory clone?
[Edit: LOL, beat to it by 4 minutes! Congratulations Phuzz]
12/06/2018 at 16:44 Xerophyte says:
I wonder. On the surface of things it looks like part Factorio, but also part FortressCraft Evolved and similar Minecraft-with-automation games. Which might be cool, but I found the little I played of FortressCraft deathly boring even though I love Factorio.
Factorio gets a lot of its core gameplay loop from carefully limiting and controlling how you can transport things throughout the game. Occasionally it introduces a new upgrade or new transport system to let you make something more efficient, and then asks you to produce 3x as many electronic circuits for the next tech level. It’s a very satisfying and constantly evolving procedural logistics puzzle.
Turns out that if a game were to allow free — or at least freer — 3D construction and just has you shove belts into buildings then there’s a lot less resistance. You spend less time thinking and planning and more time just placing your stuff while implementing the One Obvious Plan (see also: factories using only logistic bot transport in Factorio). It’s not clear to me what sort of game the nice folks from Skövde are going for exactly: logistics puzzler, procedural action exploration, Minecraft-with-belts-and-automation? I’ll follow with interest but personally I’m definitely hoping they focus on the Factoriolike puzzle aspects, more than the plunder and explore aspects.
12/06/2018 at 16:55 automatic says:
I wished those games would include more ecological tech for a change. If we can’t do this even on sci-fi games where everything you can imagine is possible what this says about our real world perspective? Harvesting natural resources to exhaustion and killing wildlife is sort of a dead end, you know? You can’t copy and paste or proceduraly generate nature. And afaik space exploration haven’t discovered other habitable planets yet. Why not include some sort of preservation mechanic? Non-destructible harvesting… Those treadmills would look 1000% more interesting in the midst of a forest with animals walking harmlessly around it instead of a ravaged terrain imo.
12/06/2018 at 16:56 BlacKHeaDSg1 says:
So this is how should Scrap Mechanic look like ;)
12/06/2018 at 17:12 Evan_ says:
The thing is… Factorio felt complete 4 years ago. We didn’t understand why don’t they just release it. Billions of tiny improvements happened since then, and a metric ton of content was added. That’s by the devs only, for there is a vivid modding scene too, to customize your experience however you want it.
That game has years of love and dedication in it, and that feels. I can hardly imagine a modern, flashy 3d game that could pull of the third of the complexity it’s ancestor has. And third is my best possible estimate.
Though I feel it will still be a great game if they only manage to incorporate a fraction of Factorio’s magnificence. Sure I’ll buy it to see how well they did.