Sega bringing Yakuza to PC, starting with Yakuza 0

Alright, pack it up, no need for E3 now, we can all go home as the best news possible has been announced: Sega are bringing their Yakuza games from PlayStation to PC. Prequel Yakuza 0 is coming first, then Yakuza Kiwami. This is the best news. Yakuza is… so it’s an open-world action-RPG about mobsters in a Tokyo district (based on Kabukicho), with much crimechat. Also, you play arcade UFO games to win prizes for a child, sing karaoke, dramatically whip your shirt and jacket off in one motion, hit people with bicycles, fight using breakdancing, beat up rich men in gold lamé suits, and eat so many dinners. Yakuza is weird, funny, and deeply charming. Best news.
I cannot over-stress that, beneath the serious crimechat, Yakuza is warm and goofy. Main protagonist Kazuma Kiryu has a heart of gold, running an orphanage. Every non-main quest is daft as heck. Everyone is weird as hell. Tokyo is loud and colourful and full of minigames from bowling to full-on vintage Sega arcade games. It feels a bit like Deadly Premonition at heart, only the body around that heart isn’t a shuddering crap pile.
Anyway! Yakuza 0, the 2015 prequel, will hit Steam on August 1st, priced at £15/€20/$20.
Yakuza Kiwami, the recent remake of the first Yakuza from 2005, will come to Steam after that.
I do hope Sega continue to bring Yakuza games over. I recently played Yakuza 6, the latest, and had a wonderful time smashing men with bicycles, feeding stray cats to befriend them, soothing a baby through motion controls, recruiting people for my baseball team, and getting a job as a city’s mascot performing for children.
The good news came today during the PC Gaming Show, the event hosted by cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer.
12/06/2018 at 00:15 RvLeshrac says:
Pity they decided to use Denuvo.
As soon as they ditch that garbage, I’d love to recommend the games.
12/06/2018 at 00:29 Halk says:
Denuvo is not that bad as 2 years ago FYI
12/06/2018 at 00:15 Seafoam says:
I dont know. It’s cool I guess but in my heart I feel that Yakuza belongs on the playstation only. Odd feeling.
12/06/2018 at 00:15 LearningToSmile says:
I was very close to buying a PS4, and Yakuza was about 50% of the reason why.
Guess I don’t have to anymore. Great news.
12/06/2018 at 00:19 RvLeshrac says:
Uses Denuvo, so the performance is going to be ass. Get ready for the inexplicable framerate drops, hitching, and inability to play offline.
12/06/2018 at 00:30 Halk says:
This is a lie, why г spread dis?
12/06/2018 at 01:15 Malarious says:
I’ve never had any issue with Denuvo games and I’ve played almost every Denuvo game that’s come out in the last 2 years. But I run things on an SSD and a modern CPU, 1080ti, etc, so… it’s entirely possible people with other circumstances have issues. Wikipedia has a list of games using Denuvo here: link to en.wikipedia.org
All I can say is that a lot of the games on this list don’t run noticeably worse than non-Denuvo games I’ve played lately. Most recent example is Vampyr (non-Denuvo) which really struggles a lot with the kind of hitching and inconsistent frame dips that you assert are common with Denuvo.
Anyway, Denuvo probably imposes much less of a performance overhead than, say, the C# garbage collection that accompanies the typical Unity game. Some day someone will explain to me why Battletech (non-Denuvo) hitches and stutters and has minute long load times on an SSD…
12/06/2018 at 00:16 Thulsa Hex says:
This is the best. Nicest surprise, so far.
12/06/2018 at 00:28 Someoldguy says:
John Travolta struts his stuff once again. A fitting tribute for the 40th anniversary.
12/06/2018 at 00:30 Halk says:
Thanks sonykids for beta-test for PC Master Race again!
12/06/2018 at 01:13 tsff22 says:
FUCK YEAAAAAAAAH!!!
12/06/2018 at 01:29 Aerothorn says:
I’m shocked at how cheap this is. Like, I appreciate that it’s been out for a little while and so expected the $40, rather than $60, price point…but they’re selling it for $20. $18 with preorder.
I was like, wow, has the price plummeted that fast? And nope, the PS4 version is still going for $40. So PC is getting a massive discount.