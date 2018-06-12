Skyrim mod The Forgotten City remade as standalone

The Forgotten City, a time-looping murder mystery which won an Australian Writers Guild Award as a mod for Skyrim, is becoming its own game. Developers Modern Storyteller announced last night that they’re “re-imagining” The Forgotten City as a standalone game in Unreal Engine. I missed the mod but this sounds like a fascinating Groundhog Day/The Last Express sort of time-looping mystery, sending us explore and alter the events that led to 26 explorers in an ancient underground Roman city being magically turned to gold after one breaks a law. Peep this trailer below.

I am very into this idea. Modern Storyteller gab about chatting, sneaking, investigating, threatening, and generally interfering to solve the mystery and discover different ways events could unfold, with a number of different endings for the time loop. It looks a real shiny place to explore, and not just because everyone gets turned to gold after someone breaks the cardinal rule.

For folks who played the mod, the new version should still offer surprises, set in a new city, offering new takes on characters, adding new music and new voice acting, and whacking in combat and climbing. And looking mighty fancy, of course. And not being mired in Skyrim.

The Forgotten City is coming to Steam in 2019. See its site for more. If you’re curious, you can download the original Forgotten City from Nexus Mods for regular Skyrim and the Special Edition.

Speaking of new lives from old Scrolls, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls VI the other day. It won’t be out for aaages but is now officially confirmed (as if there were any doubt?).

