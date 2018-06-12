Soulcalibur VI arms up for October launch

The PC debut of Bandai Namco’s Soulcalibur fighting game series will come with Soulcalibur VI on October 19th, they announced today. It’s a stabby fighting game, arming characters with melee weapons rather than sending them in barefisted, and one of the stabbers is quite at home on PC even if the series isn’t. Homegrown hero Geralt Of Rivia is a playable guest character, armed with his sword and signs. Hey, if the makers of The Witcher are busy with Cyberpunk 2077, I’ll take my pirouettes where I can get them.

Meet the Soulgang and gasp at their ghastly character designs in this here E3 trailer accompanying the release date announcement:

The series has seen stranger guest characters than Geralt before, including Darth Vader and Yoda from Battlefront 2.

Soulcalibur VI is coming via Steam on October 19th. Honestly, what I’m most looking forward to is Brendan explaining to me who characters are by telling me about their jobs, likes, and dislikes. Poor unemployed Blanka.

Here’s some new 4K 60fps action on PC from Nvidia, including our lad:

