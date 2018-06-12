Valkyria Chronicles 4 confirmed for PC too

Sega have confirmed that Valkyria Chronicles 4, the next game in their squad-based tactical RPG series set in a fantasy-tinged alternate world’s kinda-sorta-WW2, is indeed coming to PC too. Once again we’ll form a squad of BFFs, rumble along with our tank, get into all sorts of drama, and fight battles in a system that combines turn-based and real-time action. Previously Sega had only announced VC4 for console but I had expected this news, considering the original Valkyria Chronicles proved so popular when it finally got a PC release in 2014. Good, good.

For those who’ve not played the series yet, seeing as it’s mostly been on consoles, here’s some glowing praise from Rich Stanton’s Valkyria Chronicles review:

“. . . this is Sega’s near-as-dammit perfect attempt to take top-down turn-based strategy and blend it with significant parts realtime control. Hybrids like this can often go wrong, mixing elements and dulling them all, but Valkyria Chronicles intersects systems in a way that they cover each other’s weaker points. The cherry on the cake is how everything ties together around a squad system that takes account of interpersonal relationships, a multifaceted R&D arc, levelling up units, learning new battlefield orders, and a thoughtful, sometimes dark narrative reflecting on World War 2.”

More recently, Katharine recommended it as an entry point for JRPGs. In short, it’s neat.

Valkyria Chronicles is set in the same timeframe as the first game, focusing on a different crew. Meet the new lot (including the medic dog) in this trailer:

The game’s Steam page lists only a vague release window of “2018.” The console release is broadly slated for autumn 2018, so hopefully our version will launch alongside – or at least not too long after.

