Call of Cthulhu’s latest trailer practically drips with cliche

Maybe it’s because we’ve done this dance a hundred times already, or maybe because it’s based directly on the pen-and-paper RPG that brought Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos into the gaming sphere, but the E3 trailer for Cyanide’s Call of Cthulhu feels very familiar. Dire prophecies, flickering torchlight, lots of sickly blue-greens in its palette are all present and correct, and while on some level I feel I’ve seen it all before now, it’s almost a little comforting. Take a peek at it for yourself within.
While there have been plenty of other games to bear the Call of Cthulhu name in the past, this one bills itself as the official game adaptation of Chaosium’s famous tabletop RPG, or at least a combination of its most readily recognisable elements. A cult in a seaside town, grisly murders, a fragile WW1 veteran protagonist who prefers evasion and investigation to combat and the ever-looming threat of losing your marbles from over-exposure to cosmic weirdness.
I do notice that rather than shoot for photorealism, Cyanide have settled for a slightly stylised aesthetic. While not quite as stark as Dishonored’s world of grimly angular faces, there feels like a little bit of exaggeration applied to everything, from the lighting to the characters, although Beardly McProtagonist could have fallen out of almost any action game of the past decade. Hopefully this also means that there won’t be quite so much pixel-hunting required when examining scenes for clues.
While I’ve not had a chance to see the game in action, Adam’s preview last year echoes many of my concerns, going as far as saying that it ‘felt a bit Scooby Doo’. I guess that after years of exposure, fishmen, their alien ocean-gods and the cults that worship them seem positively quaint. Perhaps a Bloodborne-inspired genre fakeout would work better? Still, this is mostly speculation, and I’m looking forward to giving the game a spin when it arrives later this year.
Call of Cthulhu also has some direct competition on the horizon, with Frogwares’ The Sinking City following the same well-worn path with its blend of otherworldly weirdness, tentacled things, detective-work and RPG elements. Considering how familiar Call of Cthulhu is looking, perhaps not having the official license isn’t quite the weakness it might otherwise be.
Cyanide haven’t yet got a release date worked out for Call of Cthulhu (perhaps it’s too strange and unknowable for mortal minds to bear), but you can sign up for a spooky newsletter over on their official site here to get word of when the stars are due to align.
13/06/2018 at 19:22 kud13 says:
This, the Sinking City and GreedFall (which also got a new trailer) are the 3 games I’m looking forward to in 2018.
Maybe Biomutant or Darksiders 3 if THQ Nordic gets its act together.
I need more of that honest, AA hanky goodness
13/06/2018 at 19:44 Freud says:
Isn’t this how we want our Cthulhu games?
The song is fine. Just have to hit the notes.
13/06/2018 at 20:06 Ham Solo says:
There have been plenty of Cthulhu mythos games, and most of them got it totally wrong. When humans interact with anything remotely alien in these stories they either go insane and/or kill themselves or they go into hiding or get killed. The End. Anything else is disregarding of the source material and just stapling the “Cthulhu” theme onto itself to sell better. I am cautious about these games. There have been very few “good” cthulhu mythos games in terms of respecting the source material.
13/06/2018 at 20:35 Drib says:
Well sure, that’s… kind of half true. I mean some of the lovecraftian protagonists saw bits of the elder things, or the entirety, and didn’t just drop down and die. They just freak out a bit and then steel themselves, or just run away. Spoilers for Lovecraft stories, but I think they’ve been out long enough that it’s okay. But I mean, Color Out of Space? Weirded out but not crazy or dead. Shadow Over Innsmouth? Saw them, eventually joining them maybe. Dunwich Horror? Saw it kinda, freaked out, still went on to fight. That one with the underground monsters in the desert city? Freaked out, ran away, didn’t die.
But anyway, getting a few frames of monster and then cut-to-black, game over you died? That’s not fun at all, what kind of game is that?
13/06/2018 at 20:31 milligna says:
Probably because that would make for incredibly dull games.