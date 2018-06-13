See Grim Fandango’s cast reunite for a live read-through

The main voice cast and composer of LucasArts’ Grim Fandango reunited last night during E3 for a live performance of scenes and songs from the splendid adventure game. The game turns 20 this year, and after all this time it’s just lovely to see them having a lark together, reading through scenes, gabbing about the game, and jamming (and singing!) those top tunes. Watch the hour-long performance, from Geoff Keighley’s E3 show, below.
God, Tony Plana sounds amazing.
The script read-through brought together Tony Plana as Manny Calavera, Maria Canals-Barrera as Mercedes ‘Meche’ Colomar, Alan Blumenfeld as Glottis, Patrick Dollaghan as Domino Hurley, and Jim Ward as Hector LeMans, with game director Tim Schafer as the narrator and special guest appearance from Brutal Legend star Jack Black filling in for a number of parts.
Music was provided by folks including original composer Peter McConnell, Grim sound designer Clint Bajakian (who also composed the soundtrack for LucasArts’ Outlaws), and Mark Griskey (who also worked at LucasArts, and later did music for Star Wars: The Old Republic). I’d forgotten how great some of these tunes are.
Grim Fandango turns 20 this October. After years of not being sold anywhere, it resurfaced in 2015 with a remastered version from Schafer’s new studio, Double Fine Productions. It’s still great after all this time, our Alec said in his Grim Fandango Remastered review.
13/06/2018 at 13:17 Optimaximal says:
Outlaws 2 – that’s a game I’d like…
13/06/2018 at 13:26 mrentropy says:
This is one of the few games I’d like seen made into a movie. Preferably with the original cast.
13/06/2018 at 13:40 Carr0t says:
That sounds amazing. I hadn’t realised Tony Plana was Manny (or who Tony Plana was tbh), until I saw him in the video thumbnail and went “Wait a minute…”
13/06/2018 at 13:46 I Got Pineapples says:
I can think of at least one significant problem with that happening.
edit: Or maybe I can’t.
I could have sworn James Gandolfini was in this for some reason. Now I look quite the fool.
Quite the fool indeed.
13/06/2018 at 13:45 Shazbut says:
Haven’t watched this yet, but I was thinking the other day how maybe they couldn’t make a sequel because the cast is irreplaceable and now much older. So it’s quite funny seeing this and reassuring that Tony Plana sounds amazing. He went to the same acting school as me and I still haven’t gotten over that fact somehow.
13/06/2018 at 13:58 Shazbut says:
Ahh ignore me! They sound just the same. It’s great!
13/06/2018 at 14:30 DrollRemark says:
I was always torn by the fact that I absolutely loved the characters in this game and wanted more from them, and the fact that the story is just so perfectly self-contained and concluded that creating any kind of sequel to it would have felt incredibly forced.
13/06/2018 at 14:27 criskywalker says:
I miss LucasArts games! I wish someone released a spiritual successor to Grim Fandango.
13/06/2018 at 14:46 I Got Pineapples says:
I want one and it depresses me because I really miss the old Tim Schafer.
Psychonauts was 13 years ago.
13/06/2018 at 14:47 int says:
Thank you so much, I would have missed this if not for you RPS!
13/06/2018 at 14:54 Rolento says:
Mr Rufus!!!!!!