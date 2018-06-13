See Grim Fandango’s cast reunite for a live read-through

The main voice cast and composer of LucasArts’ Grim Fandango reunited last night during E3 for a live performance of scenes and songs from the splendid adventure game. The game turns 20 this year, and after all this time it’s just lovely to see them having a lark together, reading through scenes, gabbing about the game, and jamming (and singing!) those top tunes. Watch the hour-long performance, from Geoff Keighley’s E3 show, below.

God, Tony Plana sounds amazing.

The script read-through brought together Tony Plana as Manny Calavera, Maria Canals-Barrera as Mercedes ‘Meche’ Colomar, Alan Blumenfeld as Glottis, Patrick Dollaghan as Domino Hurley, and Jim Ward as Hector LeMans, with game director Tim Schafer as the narrator and special guest appearance from Brutal Legend star Jack Black filling in for a number of parts.

Music was provided by folks including original composer Peter McConnell, Grim sound designer Clint Bajakian (who also composed the soundtrack for LucasArts’ Outlaws), and Mark Griskey (who also worked at LucasArts, and later did music for Star Wars: The Old Republic). I’d forgotten how great some of these tunes are.

Grim Fandango turns 20 this October. After years of not being sold anywhere, it resurfaced in 2015 with a remastered version from Schafer’s new studio, Double Fine Productions. It’s still great after all this time, our Alec said in his Grim Fandango Remastered review.

