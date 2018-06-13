Welcome to Miami in Hitman 2’s “gameplay” trailer

Bienvenidos a Miami in a new trailer for Hitman 2 which crept out of E3 earlier this week, following its cinematic-heavy announcement. It shows Ian Hitman goin’ to Miami–the city where the heat is on–to off people during a supercar race day, which will offer some exciting opportunities for creative murder in the stealth sandbox. This is a “gameplay” trailer in the “lots of clips of in-game things with no UI and often from angles you’ll never see while playing” sense of the word, but that’s E3 for you. Fear not! Actual gameplay footage of the E3 demo is starting to ooze out from the press.

First, that there “gameplay” trailer:

So it’s a lot like 2016’s Hitman, in Miami.

And here’s someone from the Ian Games Network playing E3’s pre-beta demo:

I don’t know whether the game is silent or just this video, but either way I applaud whoever made this bold stylistic decision. Ian Hitman’s a stone-cold killer, a husk of a man, moving through our world but only interacting with it to murder. The buzz of an excited crowd, the idle chit-chat between friends and co-workers… what does he care? He sees all and hears nothing. It might just be an error with IGN’s capture setup but let’s assume no, this game is entirely silent.

Hitman 2 is due on November 15th, coming via Steam at £45/€60/$60. This time it won’t be episodic, though at least two paid expansions adding new maps and missions are planned. Warner Bros. are publishing this time.

Don’t confuse it with 2002’s Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, mind. Ha ha what a foolish mistake that would be! The two are clearly quite different.

