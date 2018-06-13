Intel set to release their first graphics card by 2020

Watch out Nvidia and AMD. Intel have confirmed they’re going to release their first discrete GPU by 2020 – over Twitter, no less. First announced by Intel CEO Brian Krzanich last week during an analyst event according to Marketwatch, the race for best graphics card is about to get a whole lot more interesting, with Intel set to release GPUs for both data centre and AI applications as well as gaming – probably not unlike what our crack team of Photoshop monkeys have cooked up for us above.
For the three of you who have been following Intel’s job appointments over the last six months, this move into graphics cards will probably come as no surprise. They did, after all, hire former AMD Radeon graphics man Raja Koduri back in November 2017 to not only be their new chief architect, but also the senior vice president of Intel’s new Core and Visual Computing division and general manager of a new computing solutions group.
That’s the smile of a man with three different job titles.
At the time, Intel said Koduri would be responsible for expanding Intel’s already meaty integrated graphics department with “high-end discrete graphics solutions for a broad range of computing segments”, but remained shtum on exactly how fast those discrete GPUs might arrive. Now we know.
It’s not yet clear exactly whether Intel’s first graphics cards will be serious rivals to what Nvidia and AMD currently have on offer for gaming (or, indeed, will have on offer by 2020, be it Nvidia’s Turing graphics cards or their successors), but given Intel’s know-how over in the world of integrated graphics, I wouldn’t be surprised if we suddenly found ourselves with a three-horse GPU race instead of the current two.
Whatever Intel have up their sleeve, though, it will probably be some time before we hear anything more. The earliest possible date for a potential reveal would probably be at Las Vegas tech show CES next year, but Marketwatch argue that even this would be far too ambitious given that most graphics architecture and chip development cycles tend to take at least three years to complete. With that in mind, even Intel’s own release window of 2020 is an aggressive one, according to Marketwatch, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens.
Either way, you can be sure we’ll keep you up to date as the Great Graphics Card Battle Royale kicks into gear.
13/06/2018 at 16:39 Drib says:
While Intel doesn’t exactly have a huge history of real graphics cards… this is interesting and I hope they make a solid entry. Not just because I want Intel to continue succeeding or whatever, but also because having a third company in the race for this might just help keep costs down and offer more options.
Fingers crossed, I suppose.
13/06/2018 at 16:46 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Intel has previously done discreet graphics cards, but they tended to be less effective for the usual purposes (gaming) than offerings from ATI/nVidia/Voodoo/3dfx. I don’t hold much hope for them competing in the high end market, but a reasonably strong lower-mid market offering could easily compete with the GTX 1050 or RX 550.
And in the end, it’s more about introducing competition into a market that’s been stagnant for nearly 20 years.
13/06/2018 at 17:50 sosolidshoe says:
I mean, sure competition is “good”(assuming you subscribe to the ideological underpinnings of neoliberal consumer capitalism, fnar fnar), but do we really need more at the “affordable” end? Even through Nvidia’s period of ostensible total dominance of the gaming community, there’s been plenty of back & forth over which brand is a better buy at any given time for budget builds, and a lot of the time ATI were “winning” that end of the market with ease.
The issue has been ATI’s(AMD’s? I can never keep up with the naming and renaming and unrenaming) singular inability to challenge at the “enthusiast” end of the market that’s been an issue, and because of that inability Nvidia have been able to use the usual buzzwords about markets or whatever to push up the ceiling on pricing for enthusiast and midrange products – and don’t anyone try “cryptomining” me, this was happening long before that lunacy warped the market completely – and ATI have seemingly been happy to go along with that by just bumping up their own offerings to remain “a bit below the other guys”.
If Intel come along and settle in at the low-to-midrange end of the market all that’s going to do is start a battle between them and ATI that likely ends with one or both dropping out of discrete graphics entirely, leaving us with either the same situation as now, the same situation as now with a different colour “other team”, or an even worse scenario where Nvidia have no real competition at all for a period of time.
If Intel entering discrete graphics is going to be good for the industry and for consumers, as opposed to just good for Intel’s shareholders and bosses, they need to be willing and able to take a serious shot at Nvidia’s enthusiast crown.
13/06/2018 at 17:28 brucethemoose says:
Ah, but they do have a history. Intel attempted to make a discrete GPU more than once, but the experiments ended in failure before actual products were ever realized.
Xeon Phi is kinda related to GPUs too (it’s basically the salvage of those old failures). If you’re willing to sell a few superfluous organs, you can buy one today.
The 2020 release date implies that they started designing this GPU before hiring Raja, actually. 2 years isn’t a “tight” timeframe, its an impossible one, even for a expensive halo chip like a datacenter GPU.
13/06/2018 at 16:41 TotallyUseless says:
Introducing, Intel GFX card, with a whopping 120fps for MS Word at 4k and 30 fps 4K for MS Excel! The most cutting edge graphics card on the market!
13/06/2018 at 17:36 Cederic says:
Trust me, I know businesses that would pay good money for a chip that can run their Excel spreadsheets with updates at 30fps.
13/06/2018 at 16:43 icarussc says:
Shtum? What on earth is shtum??
13/06/2018 at 16:45 Katharine Castle says:
A silly British way of saying they’re keeping something on the QT.
13/06/2018 at 16:46 SanguineAngel says:
*excellent
13/06/2018 at 17:32 Don Reba says:
A silly Yiddish way of saying that.
13/06/2018 at 16:44 woodsey says:
So how does it work if more than one person buys him?
13/06/2018 at 17:11 Ghostwise says:
Send in the clones.
13/06/2018 at 17:35 nottorp says:
It’s not the first Intel graphics card.
Not that they have a glorious history or anything.