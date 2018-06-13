Nioh 2 announced, though not yet confirmed for PC

Koei Tecmo have announced a sequel to 2017’s neat-o action-RPG Nioh, imaginatively named Nioh 2. So far it’s only confirmed for PlayStation 4, but I wouldn’t worry too much: the original wasn’t even announced for PC until it had been out on PS4 for months. A PC release for this too would seem likely. Hopefully. The game you might’ve heard described as “Dark Souls but samurai” is a good’un, our dearly-departed Adam (RPS in peace) would tell you. Here, watch Nioh 2’s announcement trailer below.

We can reasonably assume that swords, monsters, and inserting swords into monsters all return.

Nioh director Fumihiko Yasuda revealed a little more during Sony’s PlayStation livestream yesterday. Speaking through a translator, he explained that Nioh 2 is a “natural evolution” of the first game, not a dramatic change from it, strengthening what it did well and fixing some of its issues. Our new protagonist will be a player-created character, including gender and race options, who has some yōkai (monster) skills and moves of their own. He added that “we want to have more satisfying deaths for players”, so I imagine that will be fun to see.

Team Ninja are building on sound foundations. As Adam said in his Nioh: Complete Edition review:

“Nioh is like Dark Souls in so far as the halts to progress and forced repetition of fights function. You move forward, you fall, you learn, you try again. Experience works almost identically, tied to a form of currency that must be cashed in before death, adding a delicious risk/reward factor. The masses of loot initially seem like the biggest difference between this and a From Software game, and could kid you into thinking Nioh is a game about raising stats above all else, but it’s not. That’s a small part of it. Really, it’s a game about raising your own level and mastering one of the finest combat systems ever put on a screen. It might be standing on the shoulders of Souls, but it’s got its eyes on a very different destination.”

Fingers crossed for that PC release, gang. No word on when even the PS4 version will be coming, so presumably not any time soon.

