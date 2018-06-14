Fallout: The Frontier invites us to post-nuclear winter war

It is looking like a very fine year indeed to be a Fallout fan. Even if you’re not on board with Fallout 76 taking the series online, we’ve got two full-game-length mods on the way, both due out before the end of 2018. Fallout: The Frontier is an unofficial expansion for Fallout: New Vegas, and has you heading to the frozen north to aid a crew of New California Republic deserters in a massive new map (as big as the editor allows) against a well equipped enemy force. Check out the dramatic and explosion-filled new trailer within.
Unlike the upcoming Fallout: New California (which is an entirely self-contained adventure), The Frontier is designed to integrate itself smoothly into your adventures through the Mojave and have you first getting word of the northern campaign after you’ve got a few quests under your belt. It’s even designed to play nice with other major mods for New Vegas, including an overt recommendation that you use the Project Nevada gameplay overhaul, which I personally swear by.
On top of familiar sights such as ruined vaults, spooky caves, and miles upon miles of new snowy wastelands to explore, the trailer features some really interesting stuff, including tanks by the dozens, massive vertibird-assisted offensives, and even a full-fledged trip into space. Presumably you’ll be trying to take control of the orbital death-beam that is shown wreaking havoc across the battlefield. There’s even some more esoteric environments, including what looks like an abstract nightmare filled with wildly pulsating walls and flailing horrors. Spooky.
As with New California, The Frontier has been in development for years now and is apparently in the final stages of development. While the developers aren’t quite ready to give a release date, it is in the latter phases of testing and should be out this year. Fallout: The Frontier will require the Ultimate Edition of New Vegas. You can find more info and more trailers on its official site, along with a list of supported/required/recommended other mods here.
For reference, New California is due out on October 23rd and Fallout 76 lands November 14th. Here’s hoping for a mid-December release then, just to space things out a bit.
14/06/2018 at 21:24 Andrew says:
Insert “Skyrim with guns” joke here.
But, yeah, looks good (I almost said “cool”, phew). Not sure why, but I find snowy games more interesting.
14/06/2018 at 21:26 gabrielonuris says:
I completely skipped the snoozefest crafting simulator that was Fallout 4, so the last Fallout I played was New Vegas.
I’m desperately in need of a Fallout fix already, and I despise what is being made with Fallout 76, so The Frontier and New California will fit like a glove for me.
14/06/2018 at 21:43 vukos says:
You should really indicate Frontier is a mod in the title of this story. I was all hyped thinking this is some yet unannounced single player thing from Bethesda when in reality its another overly ambitious mod that won’t ever see the light of day.
14/06/2018 at 22:01 TheAngriestHobo says:
I mean, it’s in the second sentence.
14/06/2018 at 22:09 Dominic Tarason says:
I wouldn’t have mentioned this at all if it was just a pie-in-the-sky ‘wouldn’t it be great if…’ type mod announcement. Instead, this is a very late-in-development trailer, and the mod’s Discord channel is full of testers deep into playing through it already. It’s definitely not vaporware.
14/06/2018 at 22:22 HeavyStorm says:
> It is looking like a very fine year indeed to be a Fallout fan
I’m a Fallout fan. I haven’t seen a good year since Bethesda turned my favorite RPG into ES with guns.
14/06/2018 at 23:10 Crafter says:
There is still New Vegas
But yeah I feel you, I have given up on the franchise.
14/06/2018 at 23:24 gabrielonuris says:
For me the main problem with New Vegas is the engine. It stinks of Bethesda all over it.
14/06/2018 at 23:39 widardd says:
Try UnderRail. :)