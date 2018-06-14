We’ve got 350 games from GOG to give away

A week ago, GOG launched their Summer Sale and asked us to pick out some games for an RPS Collection page. We selected some games of supreme quality and life was good.
Now, as the Summer Sale range finishes this weekend, GOG have given us 350 free games to give away. There’s a broad selection of games available and among the 350, there are 20 copies of strategy gem Into The Breach, which Alec gave a big recommended sticker to in his review.
To be in with a chance to win a lovely free game, just enter using the handy widget thing below.
You can enter into the competition multiple times over the next three days. Once the competition has closed, we’ll draw the 350 winners at random and contact them with their randomly assigned key sometime next week.
Note: Gleam don’t use your data for anything else and you can remove the Facebook app’s permissions after entering. Your email address won’t be used for anything other than sending you your key should you win. If you already follow us or GOG through the above websites, that’s OK, the app will recognise this and still count your entry.
Some of the other games you could win from the bundle include The Witcher 3, The Sexy Brutale, Soma, all of the King’s Quest games, Hotline Miami 1 and 2, Grim Fandango Remastered, CHUCHEL, Absolver, Observer, This War of Mine, Dead Cells, Pyre, Ruiner, Reigns, all of the STALKER games, SWAT 4, and more. There’s probably something you might be interested inside and with 350 winners being picked, your odds aren’t bad. Have a crack.
14/06/2018 at 23:07 Excors says:
That doesn’t seem entirely consistent with the Terms & Conditions where it says “We [i.e. GOG] may use your name and personal information which you provide to use in entering this competition to contact you […] about our products or services we think may interest you”, or where it says “If you are a winner of the competition, you agree that the Promoter [i.e. GOG] may use your name, image and place of residence and/or other provided personal information to announce the winner(s) of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes without any payment to you”.
If you have a GOG account (and there’s no point entering this competition if you don’t) then you’ve already agreed for them to send you marketing emails that “may interest you”, so it’s not like this is some evil spam address-harvesting operation or anything. But it still seems best to be up-front and accurate about these things.
Gleam’s own privacy policy sounds reasonable towards Campaign Users (i.e. us) and not a concern, as far as I can tell.
Might also be worth noting that you have to be 18 or over, in case there are some young whippersnappers reading RPS for the Fortnite articles or to complain whenever someone says “Plunkbat”.
Anyway, looks like some nice games here!
14/06/2018 at 23:34 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Shame I don’t use Twitter and deactivated Facebook a long time ago. I think it’s a shame every contest is so tied into social media, though I do understand why (and that I’m not the target audience as any more). I do probably own too many computer games anyway.
14/06/2018 at 23:51 mattevansc3 says:
If we already own the random game (I have Into The Breach on Steam) will GOG swap it or is it just up to us to swap/sell/give the key to someone else?
14/06/2018 at 23:54 c-fan says:
Tried to do the “follow on twitter” thing.. Needed to log on (of course) and twitter said my account is suspended! Weird, I think I made an account sometime for another contest here on RPS and never logged inn since. Just found that funny, don’t care to look more into it tho.
Gimme something to breach into (the?) please, that would be swell..
14/06/2018 at 23:59 zagibu says:
Into the Breach is so good. One of the best games I’ve played in a long time. Not sure I’d have discovered it without RPS, so thanks.
14/06/2018 at 23:59 Raoul Duke says:
So you guys definitely, definitely aren’t using this to harvest data to link email addresses and social media accounts, right?